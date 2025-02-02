Deadly Washington plane crash has left more than 60 people dead and the rescue operation is still underway. Days after the United States President Donald Trump publicly blamed Obama and Biden-supported diversity hires for lowering air safety standards, several social media users claimed involvement of a transgender pilot in the accident.

Joe Ellis, a helicopter pilot in the Virgina Army National Guard, was wrongly identified as the captain of the crashed Black Hawk helicopter. Several social media posts claimed Joe Ellis to be a part of the Washington plane crash, reported New York Post. The rumour spread like fire on social media and forced Joe Ellis to release a public video as a ‘proof of life’.

‘I am alive’: Joe Ellis in video In a video shared on social media, Joe Ellis addressed the rumours and said, “I understand some people have associated me with an air crash in Washington DC and that is fase.”

According to New York Post, she claimed that she is alive and has not flown the crashed chopper. The video has been widely reshared on social media platforms.

“It is insulting for affected families to try to tie this to some sort of political agenda. They don't deserve this. I don't deserve this,” she added in the video.

Who is Joe Ellis? Joe Ellis is a transgender woman Black Hawk pilot who has been serving in the Virginia Army National Guard for past 15 years. In a blog post, Ellis shared that she belongs to a military background. Her cousin is a former commander of the United States Strategic command.

“Service is in my blood,” said Ellis in a blog published on smerconish.com.

She had joined the Virgina Army National Guard in 2009 as a 15G helicopter mechanic. During her service, Ellis has been posted in Iraq, Guatemala, and Kuwait. She has also earned an Air Medal for serving as a helicopter door gunner.

Joe Ellis started her gender transformation journey while remaining in the service.