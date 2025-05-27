‘I am empowered to SET A DEAL’ – Donald Trump claims tariff push brought EU back to table for trade talks

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (May 27) said his administration’s decision to impose a 50% tariff threat on the European Union has prompted EU officials to resume stalled trade negotiations with the United States.

“I was extremely satisfied with the 50% Tariff allotment on the European Union,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, describing the EU’s previous negotiation pace as “slow walking (to put it mildly!).”

Trump: “I am empowered to SET A DEAL” In his post, Trump emphasised his authority to impose trade terms if negotiations stall or if the US is treated unfairly.

“Remember, I am empowered to ‘SET A DEAL’ for Trade into the United States if we are unable to make a deal, or are treated unfairly,” he wrote.

He credited the tariff move for reigniting talks: “I have just been informed that the E.U. has called to quickly establish meeting dates. This is a positive event.”

Parallel with China trade policy Trump compared his position with the EU to his hardline stance on China, urging the EU to emulate China in opening its markets.

“I hope that they will, FINALLY, like my same demand to China, open up the European Nations for Trade with the United States of America,” he said.

Trump predicts win-win outcome The President ended his statement with optimism, predicting that both the EU and China would benefit from fairer trade terms with the US.

“They will BOTH be very happy, and successful, if they do!!!” he wrote.

“Von der Leyen just called me… and she asked for an extension on the June 1st date and she said she wants to get down to serious negotiation,” Trump told reporters before boarding Air Force One in Morristown, New Jersey. “And I agreed to do that.”

EU asks for time to negotiate Earlier on Sunday, von der Leyen confirmed she had spoken with Trump and requested more time to reach an agreement.

“To reach a good deal, we would need the time until July 9,” she posted on X (formerly Twitter), describing the conversation as a “good call.” She added, “Europe is ready to advance talks swiftly and decisively.”

Tensions had spiked over trade talks Trump had originally threatened the 50% tariff on Friday (May 23), expressing frustration over the lack of progress in ongoing trade talks and warning of a 20% "reciprocal" tariff if the EU failed to act.

Negotiations between Washington and Brussels have been strained, with Trump accusing the EU of dragging its feet. His remarks on Friday sent European stock markets tumbling, as investors feared escalating trade tensions.

Markets rebound on news of delay The decision to delay the tariffs was welcomed by financial markets. European stocks, which had dropped sharply following Trump’s initial threat, rebounded on Monday in response to the news.

July 9 deadline With the new deadline set for July 9, both sides are under pressure to finalise a deal that addresses long-standing grievances over market access and trade imbalances. The European Commission, which handles trade for the EU’s 27 member states, has signaled it is ready to move quickly. For now, the threat of a major transatlantic trade conflict has been averted—but only temporarily.

Trade standoff German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil underscored the urgency on Sunday, calling for meaningful dialogue. “We need serious negotiations with Washington,” Klingbeil said, revealing that he had spoken with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent about the matter.

Amid rising pressure from Washington, EU Trade Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič reiterated the bloc’s willingness to engage — but emphasised that diplomacy must prevail over intimidation.

“We are committed to securing a deal,” Šefčovič said after talks with U.S. officials on Friday. “But trade ties should be based on mutual respect, not threats.”

Trump suspends EU-specific tariffs, keeps 10% baseline in place Trump imposed a sweeping 10% tariff last month on imports from almost every nation, including EU members. The EU also remains subject to a range of US duties — including 25% tariffs on cars, steel, and aluminium — originally introduced under Trump’s broader trade strategy.