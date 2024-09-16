‘I am safe and well’: Donald Trump after second ’assassination attempt’ in two months

In response to a shooting incident near his Florida golf course on Sunday, former President Donald Trump assured his supporters that he is "absolutely safe and well."

In a fundraising email, Trump addressed the situation, stating, "There were gunshots in my vicinity, but I want you to hear this from me first: I AM SAFE AND WELL! Before rumours get out of hand, know that I am okay."

Trump continued, "Nothing will slow me down. I will NEVER SURRENDER! I will always appreciate your support."