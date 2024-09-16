Hello User
Donald Trump after second 'assassination attempt' in two months

‘I am safe and well’: Donald Trump after second 'assassination attempt' in two months

Livemint

Former President Donald Trump reassured supporters of his safety after a shooting near his Florida golf course. In a fundraising email, he emphasized he is okay and will not be deterred, while the Trump Campaign confirmed his safety following the incident.

Former President Donald Trump assured his supporters that he is 'absolutely safe and well'.

In response to a shooting incident near his Florida golf course on Sunday, former President Donald Trump assured his supporters that he is "absolutely safe and well."

In a fundraising email, Trump addressed the situation, stating, "There were gunshots in my vicinity, but I want you to hear this from me first: I AM SAFE AND WELL! Before rumours get out of hand, know that I am okay."

Trump continued, "Nothing will slow me down. I will NEVER SURRENDER! I will always appreciate your support."

The Trump Campaign confirmed Trump's safety in a statement on Sunday, as reported by CNN. The former president was golfing at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach. According to a reliable source, the golf course was quickly secured following the gunfire.

