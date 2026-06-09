‘I am scared’: Indian engineer's US visa struggle sparks social media debate; Reddit suggests him to move back to India

A Reddit post on r/returnToIndia has struck a nerve with thousands of Indian tech professionals. User mukul_datta describes a situation many international students privately fear but rarely discuss openly.

The user came to the US in 2022 to pursue a master's degree. After graduating, he found a backend engineering role at a small AI startup. The job ended due to funding issues and immigration concerns. He has been job hunting for nearly a year since then.

The situation became increasingly difficult due to his US visa status. Several companies showed interest but backed off when they learned he had only about a year left on his visa. One company took him through five rounds of interviews and was ready to sponsor him.

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Their legal team eventually withdrew because he had only one remaining H-1B lottery attempt. He clarified that STEM OPT gives him 60 days to find a new role. Without one, he must return to India.

He started applying to Indian companies two weeks ago using his mother's phone number. He received five to six callbacks. However, when he followed up on his US number, interest dropped sharply.

Companies realised he was not already based in India. He is now weighing whether to wait out his remaining days in the US or move back immediately before the momentum from Indian recruiters fades.

“Should I stay here till my unemployment expires, or should I just move back? Because I am scared I won’t get this response again from India. But, I’m also scared of moving back permanently and have trouble paying my loan off. Please advise me what to do and how the job market is in India,” the user wrote.

Reddit Reacts The most upvoted response was simple and direct: “You’re getting calls in India, which is a good sign. Move back and live happily without the constant visa stress.”

The original poster (OP) agreed, calling the prospect of leaving that stress behind the most relieving part of the situation. Another user who had already returned said the mental improvement spread to every other area of his life.

One commenter offered a blunt counterpoint. Returning to India, he warned, would simply swap visa stress for power cuts, long commutes, polluted environments, difficult workplace culture, and relatives gossiping about a failed American stint.

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That comment received negative votes, with another user suggesting the commenter had no personal agency and simply lived according to others' perceptions.

A user who returned from the US to Kerala in March 2026 shared his own experience. He was doing two to three technical interview rounds daily after returning. By 15 April, he had secured a senior AI engineer role at a base salary of ₹35 LPA, fully remote.

His advice was pointed: “Don’t stick in the US with consultancies; it will ruin your career. Don’t live in the US. It will spoil you mentally and physically.”

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. LiveMint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Reality Check The most detailed response came from user Zealousideal-Cry173. He offered what he called a reality check that most people avoid. The US job market has fundamentally changed. Companies are cutting costs, reducing headcount and scrutinising every hire.

For an H-1B candidate, the equation includes legal costs, compliance requirements and sponsorship uncertainty. When budgets tighten, hiring managers simply move to candidates with unrestricted work authorisation.

He was equally direct about India. Recruiters calling is not the same as offers arriving. Companies want immediate joiners available for quick interviews. The moment they hear a candidate is calling from the US and planning to relocate, many move on immediately.

India produces a large number of engineering graduates every year. Add layoffs, AI-driven productivity gains, and more selective hiring, and the market is far tougher than most people abroad imagine.