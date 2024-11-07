‘I am so proud of…’: Kamala Harris concedes US election loss to Donald Trump, says ‘fight will continue’ | 10 top quotes

Kamala Harris took the stage at Howard University to concede the US elections on Wednesday — hours after she congratulated her rival Donald Trump. Harris was accompanied by Second Husband Doug Emhoff as well as her running mate Tim Walz and his wife. Joe Biden did not make an appearance — opting to watch Harris’ concession speech from the West Wing of the White House.
“The outcome of this election is not what we wanted, not what we fought for, not what we voted for. But hear me when I say, the light of America’s promise will always burn bright, as long as we never give up and as long as we keep fighting…I am so proud of the campaign we ran and the way we ran it,” she said.
The US Vice President thanked Joe Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden for their “faith and support” and reiterated her love for her husband and family during the address.
“I know your service to our nation will continue,” she told her running mate Tim Walz.
“And to my extraordinary team, to the volunteers who gave so much of themselves, to the poll workers and the local election officials - I thank you, I thank you all,” Harris added.
Harris had called and congratulated Trump earlier on Wednesday and reiterated her commitment towards a peaceful transfer of power. She She dubbed this as a distinguishing factor between democracy and ‘tyranny’ — a veiled reference to the 2020 polls and Donald Trump's refusal to wholly accept the results till date.
“I also told him that we will help him and his team with their transition, and that we will engage in a peaceful transfer of power. A fundamental principle of American democracy is that when we lose an election, we accept the results. That principle, as much as any other, distinguishes democracy from tyranny,” she added.
“Run the World (Girls)” by Beyoncé played through speakers at Howard University as supporters, members of Congress and other Democratic notables awaited the Democratic nominee. The popular singer had appeared with Harris last month during a campaign rally and her song “Freedom” has become something of an anthem for the Harris campaign. The hype music ahead of her address also included rap and R&B tunes — including a nod toward the fact that Harris would have been America’s second Black president. And just as she walked in, Harris made her exit to the strains of Beyoncé's “Freedom,” filing off the stage with her family.
(With inputs from agencies)
