‘I believe we will make an arrest’: Arizona sheriff issues fresh update 100 days after Nancy Guthrie disappearance

The investigation into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Savannah Guthrie, remains active 100 days after she vanished from her Arizona home, with local authorities and the FBI continuing to pursue DNA, digital and forensic leads.

Speaking to local station KOLD-TV, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said investigators believe they are making progress in the case despite growing public frustration over the lack of arrests.

“They are working hard to get this resolved, and I think every day they get closer,” Nanos said in the interview published on May 12.

Nancy Guthrie disappeared in January Nancy Guthrie was last seen on January 31 in her Catalina Foothills neighbourhood north of Tucson, Arizona, before what investigators believe may have been a kidnapping.

In the days immediately after her disappearance, the area surrounding her home drew heavy media attention and large-scale law enforcement activity.

Now, 100 days later, much of the public activity has faded, leaving only a memorial near the property as a visible reminder of the still-unsolved case.

FBI involved ‘from Day One’ Nanos stressed that the FBI has remained deeply involved in the investigation from the beginning.

“Day one, the FBI was involved in this case,” he said. “And they continue to be involved in this case. Every single day.”

According to the sheriff, investigators are also receiving assistance from the Arizona Department of Public Safety as well as multiple forensic laboratories across the United States.

“We continue to work with our labs,” Nanos said. “Whether it’s on the digital end or the biological end, DNA.”

DNA analysis moving slowly A major part of the investigation continues to focus on forensic testing conducted inside Guthrie’s home.

“It moves at a snail’s pace, I guess for some,” Nanos said. “But for my investigative team, and for me, we look at this as, no, this is doing exactly what we need it to do.”

The sheriff said investigators are focused on ensuring the evidence is processed correctly to avoid mistakes that could compromise any future prosecution.

“I believe, at some point in time, we will make an arrest on this case,” he said. “And whoever that individual is, that individual will have a right to a fair and impartial trial.”

Authorities insist case is not cold Despite the passage of 100 days without a breakthrough, Nanos rejected suggestions that the investigation has stalled.

“There’s way too much work to be done, that is ongoing, with some of the physical evidence we have,” he said. “And we’re not going to give up on it just because it’s been 100 days.”

The sheriff also confirmed that investigators are intentionally withholding some information from the public.

“Yes, absolutely there are,” Nanos said when asked whether authorities were keeping details secret. “But it’s not done because we got to keep it secret. It’s done because we got to protect our case.”

FBI director criticised local handling of investigation The case has also become politically contentious.

FBI Director Kash Patel criticised the handling of the investigation by local authorities during a May 5 appearance on “Hang Out with Sean Hannity.”

Patel alleged that the sheriff’s department initially tried “to keep [the FBI] out” of the investigation during its early days.

At a May 12 county board meeting, both Democratic Supervisor Matt Heinz and Republican Supervisor Steve Christy reportedly criticised Nanos over the handling of the case.

“There really is no wonder why we're having such a horrible and horrific time trying to solve this very tragic case, and it's really laid directly on the sheriff's shoulders,” Christy said.

Doorbell footage released On February 10, the FBI released doorbell camera footage showing a suspect outside Guthrie’s home on the night she disappeared.

Authorities described the suspect as a man approximately 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-10 with an average build.

Investigators later recovered a pair of black gloves believed to resemble those worn by the individual seen in the video.

However, according to the sheriff’s department, neither the gloves nor the DNA collected at the property matched profiles in the FBI’s Combined DNA Index System (CODIS).

More than $1.2 million reward offered Authorities say they have received tens of thousands of tips since the investigation began, but continue urging the public to come forward with additional information.

“We need you to call us,” Nanos said. “We know somebody out there knows what happened here.”

The total reward for information leading to Nancy Guthrie or those responsible for her disappearance now exceeds $1.2 million.