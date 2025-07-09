‘I can't believe you are…’: Trump rushes to defend Pam Bondi amid outrage over Jefferey Epstein client list

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday jumped into defence of his administration's Attorney General Pam Bondi who is facing increasing criticism over Jeffery Epstein documents.

The Trump administration official has been subject to the wrath of far-right influencers and conservative internet personalities after the Justice Department abrupty refused to release additional documents from the Jeffrey Epstein sex-trafficking investigation.

The President moved forward to defend Pam Bondi when a reporter attempted to ask her about the Epstein files, dismissing the query and scolding the journalist.

“Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein? This guy's been talked about for years,” he said.

Shutting down the question from the reporter, Trump said it was not okay to ask such things at this point of time

“I can't believe you're asking a question on Epstein at a time like this, where we're having some of the greatest success and also tragedy with what happened in Texas — it just seems like a desecration,” he said.

The President's defense appeared to point to a continued job security for Pam Bondi and a striking criticism of the supporters of Donald Trump, who have criticised her over the Epstein files.

Why is Pam Bondi facing heat from Trump supporters? Trump's MAGA supporters are angry at Pam Bondi after the administration effectively shut down conspiracy theories related to notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein that have become an obsession for the US President's diehard supporters.

Trump's Department of Justice and the FBI said in a memo made public Sunday there is no evidence that the disgraced financier kept a "client list" or was blackmailing powerful figures.

The Justice Department's statement comes as a U-turn to the theories promoted by Trump government officials on Jefferey Epstein's client list to whom underage girls were trafficked.

Bondi had in February suggested in a Fox News interview that such a document was “sitting on my desk” for review.

The Trump official has faced pressure after a first document dump she hyped failed to deliver revelations. After the first release fell flat, Bondi said officials were poring over a “truckload” of previously withheld evidence.

On Tuesday, she insisted that she had been referring to the Epstein case file as being on her desk, as opposed to a specific client list.

“That's what I meant by that,” she said.

"President Trump should fire (Bondi) for lying to his base and creating a liability for his administration," far right influencer Laura Loomer posted on X.