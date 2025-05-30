‘I couldn't tell him no’: Sean Diddy's ex-assistant alleges sexual assault and violence during 8-year tenure

Sean John Combs, popularly known as Sean Diddy, 's former personal assistant testified on Thursday that she was sexually assaulted by the hip-hop star, who threw her into a swimming pool, poured a bucket of ice over her, and slammed a door against her arm during an eight-year tenure, according to a report by AP.

“I couldn’t tell him ‘no’ about anything,” AP quoted Mia's statement, “terrified and confused and ashamed and scared” when Combs raped her, the report said. The assaults were unpredictable, “always random, sporadic, so oddly spaced out where I would think they would never happen again,' it added.

While speaking about being called to testify, Mia was quoted saying “I was going to die with this. I didn’t want anyone to know ever.”

‘A controlling taskmaster,’ says Mia She called Sean Diddy a controlling taskmaster who put his desires above the well-being of staff and loved ones. Diddy criticised her for mistakes, even the ones made by the employees, and overloaded her with work due to with she did not sleep for days.

Elaborating on her work, Mia said, “It was chaotic. It was toxic.” She worked with Sean Diddy from 2009 to 2017.

“It could be exciting. The highs were really high and the lows were really low," he added.

She also claimed that the employees working with Combs were on edge due to his mood, which could change “in a split second,” ranging from “happy to chaotic.” She recalled an occasion when he threw a computer at her because he couldn't get a Wi-Fi connection.

Mia testimony was similar to Sean Diddy's personal assistants and longtime girlfriend, Cassie, who called him to be very demanding, mercurial and prone to violence, Mia asserted.

Cassie or Casandra Ventura is an R&B singer. She testified that Combs subjected her to multiple "freak-offs” in which she engaged in sexual activity with male sex workers as Comb watched and filmed it.

Another woman, “Jane”, is expected to testify regarding participating in freak-offs.

The 55-year-old hip hop star has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking and racketeering charges. His lawyers acknowledge that he could be violent, but he denies using threats or his influence to perpetrate abuse.