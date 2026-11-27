US President Donald Trump has defended his decision to facilitate Jensen Huang's return as Nvidia's chief executive, calling it a positive development for the country and the world.

Speaking to reporters at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida on Thursday, Trump said Huang was happy to return to the company and had described the move as his "second term".

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Trump said he had not spoken to Huang since Nvidia announced his reinstatement but expected to speak with him before he resumed his role. He also expressed confidence in Huang's leadership, saying the CEO would do an even better job the second time around.

"Everybody's replaceable, I guess, but I just thought, I saw what was happening with the company, what was happening with the stock, and I think it's a great thing that he's going back," Trump said, according to Bloomberg.

Trump praises Nvidia's upcoming chips Trump also praised Nvidia's upcoming chips, saying two new products were expected to outperform its Blackwell chip, which he described as the company's current leading technology.

Asked about concerns that Huang could pose a security threat, particularly given the questions surrounding his personal associations, Trump dismissed the reservations.

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"Based on information and belief, I think he's absolutely fine," he said. When pressed to identify the information behind his assessment, Trump replied: "The information I have, which is a lot of information."

Trump added that he believed he had done "a great thing for our country and even for the world".

Why has Huang's return raised national security concerns? Huang's reinstatement has drawn criticism from both Republicans and Democrats, with lawmakers raising questions about the administration's intervention and potential counterintelligence risks.

According to a CBS News report, US intelligence officials briefed congressional staffers that China's Ministry of State Security (MSS) may have monitored Alice Huang, who was previously associated with Jensen Huang, and attempted to obtain information from her after she began an affair with the Nvidia CEO.

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The intelligence agencies have not established the full extent of the matter. They have also found no evidence so far that Alice Huang was specifically directed to collect information about Jensen Huang or shared information of substantial intelligence value with China, CBS News reported.

The concerns were reportedly outlined in a classified memorandum prepared by Secretary of State and National Security Adviser Marco Rubio. The document, which summarised intelligence including intercepted communications, was circulated among senior administration officials.

Huang is scheduled to meet House lawmakers privately on December 1 and is expected to testify publicly before the Senate Banking Committee on December 3, Bloomberg reported.

About the Author Prabhakar Jha Prabhakar Jha is a journalist and digital news editor with nearly a decade of experience in online media, specialising in breaking news, politics, nat...Read More ✕ Prabhakar Jha Prabhakar Jha is a journalist and digital news editor with nearly a decade of experience in online media, specialising in breaking news, politics, national affairs. Having built his career across fast-paced digital newsrooms, he has developed a reputation for delivering accurate, timely, and reader-friendly stories while leading editorial teams during high-pressure news cycles. In 2026, he joined LiveMint as a Digital Content Producer.



A postgraduate in History from the University of Delhi, Prabhakar combines strong editorial judgment with a keen interest in public policy, governance, economics, and global affairs. Before joining LiveMint, he worked with leading digital publications, including News9Live and The Times of India, where he handled breaking news, copy editing, headline writing, live coverage, and newsroom coordination.



Beyond the newsroom, Prabhakar is passionate about long-form writing and storytelling. He has a particular interest in global affairs. An avid reader with a love for literary fiction, he also enjoys blogging, poetry, and working on creative writing projects.