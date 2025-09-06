'I did it': US man kills girlfriend, dog, then FaceTimes ex while lying next to bloody body

In a chilling case from Arizona, a 30-year-old man has been convicted of murdering his girlfriend and her pet dog, and then calling his ex-girlfriend on FaceTime to boast about the killing while lying next to the victim’s body, according to a report by Law & Crime.

The accused, Taton Dorfman, was found guilty of second-degree murder on Wednesday for the death of Hannah Rogers, also 30. The crime took place on the night of July 28, 2024, in Marana, a town about 30 kilometres northwest of Tucson.

Crime and Shocking FaceTime Call Authorities said Dorfman shot Rogers in the head, killing her instantly. He also shot and killed her dog before making a disturbing video call to his ex-girlfriend.

During the FaceTime call, Dorfman allegedly showed himself lying next to Rogers’ body, with visible blood around her head, and confessed, shouting, “I killed her! I did it!”, Law & Crime reported, citing local outlets.

The ex-girlfriend quickly took screenshots of the call and alerted police.

Police Standoff and Arrest Officers from the Marana Police Department reached the scene, located on the 5400 block of West Mosquito Drive, around 10:30 p.m.

When they tried to approach Dorfman, he barricaded himself inside the house for several hours. During this standoff, he admitted to killing Rogers and threatened to take his own life, according to the police.

With the help of the Pima County SWAT team, authorities were able to negotiate with Dorfman, who finally surrendered around 3:30 a.m. the next day.

KOLD, a local news outlet, reported that Dorfman was found with blood on his face and hands, but he did not have any physical injuries.

Inside the house, officers discovered Rogers’ body, her deceased dog, as well as a large quantity of drug paraphernalia and alcohol.

Tribute to the Victim A GoFundMe page set up to support Rogers’ family described her as “a beautiful, smart, and funny woman” who “lit up rooms with her smile” and was always ready to help others.

“She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. We are still in disbelief that this has happened,” the fundraiser read.

Next Steps Dorfman was arrested and charged with murder and animal cruelty. His sentencing is scheduled for October 20.