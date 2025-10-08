‘I did something bad, go to your room’: Blood-drenched US teen tells sister after beheading mom's boyfriend

A teenager boy from Staten Island in New York State beheaded his mother's boyfriend in a chilling crime, and told his sister to “go to your room,” when she returned home from school.

Advertisement

The incident was reported from a family home in West Brighton of Staten Island when the girl found the body of one sanitation worker – the 46-year-old boyfriend of her mother – in a bathtub, with the knife still stuck in his head.

The girl had just returned from school. Upon arriving, she spotted her blood-drenched brother who, after seeing her, told her, “I did something bad, go to your room,” almost like a warning.

Ignoring the warnings, the girl followed the bloodstains across the floor and discovered her mother’s boyfriend’s body in the bathtub, prompting her to call her mother who rushed to the Cary Avenue home as NYPD officers worked at the scene.

Their neighbor Jennifer Diaz told New York Post that their mother kept screaming that she still loved him. “The mom, she just kept saying to her son, ‘Why would you kill him?! I still loved him!’ She was yelling, screaming from outside into the house. Where her son was.”

Advertisement

The two were in a relationship for six years. Also Read | UK woman plots with ex-Royal Marine lover to kill husband for ₹1.47 crore insurance payout, fakes armed break-in

Diaz said the teen accused of the killing was led out of the house by police, hands cuffed behind his back and a blood-streaked, vacant expression on his face, while his mother didn’t even glance at him.

“He had blood on his face and his Timberland construction boots, but not blood on his clothes. He looked relieved, no expression on his face. Blank face, but so calm. No expression. He said nothing, just very calm,” she was quoted as saying.

While the boy has no criminal history, there are reports that suggested that he had some mental health issues – including schizophrenia.