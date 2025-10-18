‘I didn’t get Nobel Peace Prize': Trump says he loves solving wars, was told ‘next conflict could earn him one’

United States President Donald Trump finally lamented that he did not get a Nobel Peace Prize, as he claiming credit for resolving multiple global conflicts since he took over the presidency. He said that despite successfully addressing “eight wars,” he was never awarded a Nobel Prize, even though he was told that solving the next conflict could earn him one.

The US President also asserted that he “loves” solving wars because he likes “stopping people from getting killed.” Trump said, “Look at all of the wars that we solved, and every time I solved, when they say If you solve the next one, you're gonna get the Nobel Prize.”

He also spoke about the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize winner, Venezuela's Maria Corina Machado, and said he doesn't know who she is. “I didn't get a Nobel Prize. Somebody got it who is a very nice woman. I don't know who she is, but she was very generous. I don't care about all that stuff. I just care about saving lives. But this will be number nine.”

He suggested that his contributions toward global peace had not received due recognition, hoping that the next year would be better.

Trump continued, “The Prime Minister of Pakistan said, I saved millions of lives...look at Pakistan and India as an example. That would have been a bad one...Although I do understand that Pakistan attacked, or there is an attack going on with Afghanistan. That's an easy one for me to solve if I have to solve it."

"In the meantime, I have to run the USA, but I love solving wars. You know why? I like stopping people from being killed, and I've saved millions and millions of lives.”

Trump's comments echoed remarks he made earlier on Sunday (local time), when he reiterated that he had been instrumental in resolving several long-standing global conflicts. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on October 13 while travelling to the Middle East, he referred to the Gaza ceasefire as the eighth conflict he had successfully helped end.

"This will be my eighth war that I have solved, and I hear there is a war now going on between Pakistan and Afghanistan. I said, I'll have to wait till I get back. I am doing another one. Because I am good at solving wars," Trump had said.

Speaking of the India and Pakistan conflict, Trump said, “Think about India, Pakistan. Think about some of the wars that were going on for years. We had one going for 31, one going for 32, one going for 37 years, with millions of people being killed in every country and I got every one of those done, for the most part, within a day. It's pretty good.”

Trump said it had been an "honour" to have played a role in saving lives through his peace initiatives.