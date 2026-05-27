‘I don’t care about the midterms': Trump as he vows not to rush into signing a peace deal with Iran

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) vowed to strike a favourable deal to end the war with Iran, warning that the regime's efforts to outlast him won't work.

Trump made these remarks at a Cabinet meeting and said, "I don’t care about the midterms.”

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Dismissing concerns about the war's political toll at home, he said, "They thought they were going to outwait me, you know? We’ll outwait him; he’s got the midterms."

Also Read | US Iran War News LIVE: Trump says US not satisfied yet on deal with Iran

The US President added, "I don’t care about the midterms. Look what happened last night, that was a prelude to the midterms. People understand it,” he said, alluding to his endorsed candidate winning a Texas GOP Senate primary runoff.

Trump not satisfied with the deal yet He also expressed confidence that the US would soon reach an agreement with Iran to end the conflict; however, he cautioned that his administration is not yet satisfied with the terms and is willing to resume fighting if it can't secure its demands.

We’re not satisfied with it, but we will be,” Trump said. “Either that, or we’ll have to just finish the job.”

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He also touted the resumption of internet access in Iran as a sign that the regime’s hardline stance was weakening, arguing that “their whole economic system is broken down.”

“They want to just make a deal,” he said. “I don’t think they have a choice.”

Elaborating further, he said that, while he felt a “good deal” with Iran could be achieved now, he preferred “a great deal,” later saying the agreement must be even better than that.

“It’s got to be perfect,” Trump said. “I didn’t do this to get a crummy agreement.”

Tehran not to get sanctions relief: Trump The US President also said that Tehran would not get sanctions relief even if it gives up its stockpile of highly enriched uranium. Speaking to PBS News on Wednesday, he said, "No, no, not at all. Not sanctions relief, no,” when asked if the current framework would mean Tehran giving up its highly enriched uranium in exchange for sanctions relief.

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“They’re gonna give up their highly enriched uranium not for sanctions, relief. No, no, not at all,” he added.

Don't want Russia or China to take Iran's uranium': Trump During the meeting, Trump also expressed concern over the possibility of Russia or China taking shipment of Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium. He further insisted that there had been no discussions about financial relief for Iran before the country fulfilled its commitments.

The remarks offer harder-line positions on two key points that are central to the ongoing negotiations with Tehran, CNN reported.

When asked about the prospect of Moscow or Beijing taking the near-bomb-grade uranium, which is currently believed to be buried deep underground, he added, "No, I wouldn’t be comfortable."

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The change in his stance comes days after he said that he would be open to the uranium being “destroyed in place or, at another acceptable location,” though he didn’t specify any options.

He also appeared unwilling today to ease any of the economic pressure on Iran that the country has been seeking as part of a deal.



US will "watch over" Strait of Hormuz, says Trump During the meeting, he also touched on one of the sticking points in the deal: the opening of the Strait of Hormuz. He said the key waterway will be "open to everybody" and that Washington will "watch over it," adding that those terms are a part of negotiations with Iran.

He also warned Oman not to interfere and warned strikes, saying, “Oman will behave just like everybody else, or we’ll have to blow ‘em up."

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Asked if he would accept a short-term deal that would allow Iran and Oman to control the critical waterway, Trump said, “No, the strait’s going to be open to everybody.”

“It’s international waters. Nobody’s going to control it. We’re going to watch over it. We’ll watch over it, but nobody’s going to control it,” Trump said. “That’s part of the negotiation that we have.”

Trump admin rejects Iranian MOU claims Earlier today, the Trump administration rejected claims made by Iranian state media that they had obtained a draft framework for a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Tehran and Washington to end the conflict.

In a post on X, Rapid Response 47, the official communication page for White House, wrote, "This report from Iranian-controlled media is not true and the MOU they 'released' is a complete fabrication. Nobody should believe what Iranian state media is putting out."

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Last week, the US President said that a deal with Iran is "largely negotiated," however, the two sides have yet to finalize the agreement.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.