‘I don’t eat with hands': US leader's Indian-origin wife after husband's racist dig at NY mayor candidate Zohran Mamdani

Indian-origin Danielle D'Souza Gill, who is wife of Republican lawmaker Brandon Gill, has responded to backlash after her husband mocked Indian-origin Democrat Zohran Mamdani, telling him to “go back to the third world” over a video showing Mamdani eating with his hands, prompting a major backlash.

As people on social media reminded Brandon Gill that his wife is a South Indian and “grew up eating rice with her hands”, Danielle D'Souza Gill replied, “I did not grow up eating rice with my hands and have always used a fork. I was born in America. I’m a Christian MAGA patriot."

“My father’s extended family lives in India and they are also Christian and they use forks too. Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

Danielle D'Souza Gill's remarks distancing herself from “eating with hands” came after Brandon Gill took a jibe at Zohran Mamdani after a video showed him eating with his hands. In a post, Brandon Gill said, “Civilized people in America don’t eat like this.”

“If you refuse to adopt Western customs, go back to the Third World.”

Several persons slammed Brandon Gill for “cultural insensitivity” and racist remarks on Zohran Mamdani, reminding him that he married into a South Indian family where eating rice with hands is culture.

“Congressman Brandon Gill with his Indian-origin wife Danielle D'Souza and her parents. @RepBrandonGill , Did you deliberately insult your wife @danielledsouzag and her parents?”

Danielle D'Souza Gill is the daughter of Indian-origin commentator Dinesh D'Souza. Some people also dug out old pictures of Brandon Gill's in-laws showing them eating with their hands.

“How do you eat Tacos, french fries, burgers etc? Do you eat Lays with a fork too.”