‘I don't know’, says Donald Trump when asked if he must uphold Constitution as President

In an NBC News interview airing Sunday, US President Donald Trump, 78, said he is uncertain whether he is required to uphold the US Constitution, the country’s foundational legal framework.

Advertisement

During the wide-ranging discussion, the Republican also stated that he is not seriously contemplating a third term in the White House, which is prohibited by the Constitution, and he placed blame on President Joe Biden for the negative aspects of the current economy, AFP reported.

In a wide-ranging NBC News interview, the 78-year-old Republican also said he was not seriously considering running for a constitutionally-barred third White House term, and blamed his presidential predecessor Joe Biden for the “bad parts” of the current economy, AFP reported.

Trump has drawn criticism for repeatedly brushing up against constitutional guardrails since returning to the White House in January, notably over his policy of mass deportations of undocumented migrants, some without the benefit of a court hearing.

Advertisement

He insists such rapid expulsions are necessary in the face of what he has declared to be a “national emergency,” and that giving every migrant a court trial would take “300 years.”

Read More

I don’t know.

When NBC's “Meet the Press” moderator Kristen Welker asked if people in the United States -- citizens and non-citizens alike -- deserve the due process of law, as the US Constitution states, Trump said: “I'm not a lawyer. I don't know.”

According to AFP, when asked more broadly if he believes he is obligated to uphold the US Constitution, Trump responded again, “I don’t know.”

I'm not a lawyer. I don't know.

Trump seeking a third term? Trump’s hints at a possible third presidential term have drawn strong criticism from legal and constitutional experts, who point to the 22nd Amendment, which clearly states that “no person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice.” Advertisement

Also Read: Donald Trump shatters records with 142 executive orders in just 100 days

Despite this, Trump said in March that he was “not joking” about the idea and claimed there are “methods” to make it possible. However, amending the Constitution to allow a third term would be a major challenge, requiring approval from two-thirds of both chambers of Congress and ratification by at least 38 states.

In his NBC interview, Trump said, “this is not something I'm looking to do,” even as merchandise promoting a potential 2028 run — including red “Trump 2028” hats — is being sold by the Trump Organization, AFP reported.

“I'm looking to have four great years and turn it over to somebody, ideally a great Republican, a great Republican to carry it forward.” Advertisement

Asked who that might be, he mentioned Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, adding: “We have a lot of good people in this party.”

Trump’s first 100 days back in office were characterised by economic instability, largely triggered by his aggressive push to impose broad tariffs on numerous countries.

Although the US economy contracted in the first quarter of 2025, Trump remained upbeat and defiant in his NBC interview, maintaining that the fundamentals of the US economy are strong and declaring, “tariffs are going to make us rich.”

He drew a sharp contrast between administrations, stating, “I think the good parts are the Trump economy and the bad parts are the Biden economy.”

(With inputs from AFP)