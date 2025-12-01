'I don't know which part of my body was scanned': Trump says he will release ‘perfect’ MRI results

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he will make public the results of his MRI scan conducted in October.

“If you want to have it released, I’ll release it,” the Republican president said during an exchange with reporters as he travelled back to Washington from Florida, AP reported.

He said the results of the MRI were “perfect.”

Trump is the oldest person ever to have assumed the US presidency and the job has clearly weighed on him since starting a second term in January.

The White House has declined to detail why Trump had an MRI during his physical in October or on what part of his body. The press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, has said that the president received “advanced imaging” at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center “as part of his routine physical examination” and that the results showed Trump remains in “exceptional physical health.”

Trump added Sunday that he has “no idea” on what part of his body he got the MRI. “It was just an MRI,” he said. “What part of the body? It wasn’t the brain because I took a cognitive test and I aced it. I got a perfect mark, which you would be incapable of doing.”

There are unanswered questions about Trump's health, notably why he had an MRI scan in October and what it showed. Photographs of his swollen ankles and a large bruise on his right hand have also triggered speculation.

Is Trump unhealthy? Earlier in November, on his Truth Social platform, Trump also boasted that he recently underwent a “PERFECT PHYSICAL EXAM AND A COMPREHENSIVE COGNITIVE TEST ('That was aced') JUST RECENTLY TAKEN.”

"I have never worked so hard in my life. Yet despite all of this the Radical Left Lunatics in the soon to fold New York Times did a hit piece on me that I am perhaps losing my Energy, despite facts that show the exact opposite," the 79-year-old Republican posted.

Trump continues to dominate media attention, often taking part in lengthy press sessions, in stark contrast to his predecessor, Joe Biden, who left office at 81.

While the White House PR team keeps promoting an image of Trump as unusually vigorous—going so far as to create AI-generated images of him as a muscle-bound superhero or warrior—the Republican appears to be slowing down, AFP reported.

According to a report in The Times, Trump has significantly cut back on public events and domestic travel compared to his first term, generally keeping a public schedule from noon to 5:00 pm.

At a televised Oval Office event earlier this month, Trump was even seen briefly dozing off.

(With inputs from agencies)