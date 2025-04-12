‘I don’t like Elon Musk…’: Donald Trump says Tesla CEO hasn’t been ‘treated properly’ | Watch

US President Donald Trump addressed the speculation, praising Tesla CE Elon Musk's achievements while clarifying that he isn’t reliant on the billionaire.

“Elon’s done an outstanding job,” Trump said during a recent media interaction. “Elon has done a fantastic job. I don't need Elon for anything other than I happen to like him. I'm telling you, this guy did a fantastic job. I bought one of his cars and I paid TOP PRICE, you know what I do with it? I let the people in the office drive around with it. It's gorgeous. I did that as a show of support. He's done a fantastic job and he hasn't been treated properly.”

Watch the video here:

Although Donald Trump noted that Elon Musk is involved in the government mainly because of their rapport, he has previously praised Musk and his contributions to the DOGE initiative.

Recently, Musk shared that his work related to DOGE is nearing completion, and he plans to return full-time to managing his businesses.

Vice President JD Vance echoed this sentiment, saying Musk will always be a friend and adviser to both him and Trump, but he acknowledged that Musk’s DOGE role will eventually conclude. At one point, Trump expressed interest in having Musk involved in government for as long as possible, but also recognized that Musk has numerous business ventures demanding his attention and would eventually shift focus back to them.

Elon has done a fantastic job. I don't need Elon for anything other than I happen to like him.

Elon Musk’s backing of Trump’s GOP rivals in Wisconsin and his recent proposal for a US-Europe free trade zone have stirred controversy. He also took a swipe at Trump’s senior advisor Peter Navarro, mocking him as “dumber than a sack of bricks” after Navarro referred to Musk as just a “car assembler.”