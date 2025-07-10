'I don't sunbathe': Donald Trump laughs off Iran official's threat that he could be killed at Mar-a-Lago

US President Donald Trump reportedly laughed off a threat by an Iranian official who suggested that he could be killed in a drone attack while sunbathing at his Florida mansion Mar-a-Lago.

Advertisement

Mohammad-Javad Larijani, a former senior advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader, said in an interview with state TV, “Trump has done something so that he can no longer sunbathe in Mar-a-Lago."

"As he lies there with his stomach to the sun, a small drone might hit him in the navel. It’s very simple,” Larijani was quoted by the Iran International as saying.

Trump was asked for his reaction to this comment during an interview with Fox News. He was asked, "Do you think that's a real threat? And when is the last time you went sunbathing anyway?"

Trump, smiling, retorted: “It's been a long time. I don't know, maybe I was around seven or so. I'm not too big into it. Yeah, I guess it's a threat. I'm not sure it's a threat actually, but perhaps it is.”

Advertisement

Larijani's comments came after an online platform calling itself "blood pact" began raising funds for what it calls “retribution against those who mock and threaten the Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei," Iran International reported.

According to the report, Iranian clerics called on Muslims to kill Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in retaliation for their threats on the life of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei during the 12-day conflict.

“We pledge to award the bounty to anyone who can bring the enemies of God and those who threaten the life of Ali Khamenei to justice,” a statement on the site reportedly said.

Notably, the US, which had been in talks with Iran about its nuclear programme since April, carried out its own strikes on Iran on June 22, targeting several nuclear sites. The talks between Tehran and Washington have since stalled, but the ceasefire between Iran and Israel has been in place since June 24.