‘I don’t want to see them here’: Joy Villa at Grammys 2025 supports deportation, in contrast to crying Selena Gomez

“I don't want to see them here,” said American singer Joy Villa, an ardent Donald Trump follower and an immigrant to the United States herself, as she marked her return to the Grammy Awards 2025 on Sunday with a bold stand for deportation.

Showing her unwavering support for the Republican president, the singer also wore Donald Trump's “Make America Great Again” inspired red hat and said she'd “love to see illegal aliens” deported.

This comes in sharp contrast to acter-singer Selena Gomez's breakdown in an Instagram video over Immigration Customs and Enforcement (ICE) raids and arrests following Trump's daily quota of arrests and ordered deportation of undocumented immigrants.

Advertisement

Also Read | Trump administration calls out Selena Gomez over tearful video: WATCH

“I think that the ones that are being deported should be deported,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in a red-carpet interview when asked about Trump’s wave of mass deportations.

Joy Villa said she's a Latina, and her family came from America “legally”.

“And I love to see rapists, human traffickers deported. I don't want to see them here,” Joy Villa said. “As an artist and a musician, I want to be able to walk at night and not think that I'm going to get killed by an illegal alien.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Why was Joy Villa wearing the red hat? Joy Villa told The Hollywood Reporter that her red hat reflected Donald Trump surviving multiple assassination attempts.

“The hat stays on. They tried to kill Trump. He’s still alive, thank God,” she said. “Because they tried to get rid of Trump and now he’s still here, this hat’s not going anywhere.”

“Like the red-hat army that we’ve seen. … There’s a lot of Latinos, a lot of Black Americans, a lot of artists who love Trump. So the hat stays on. We’re not going to get our hats knocked off, hit off or threatened to take it off,” the singer added.