‘I ended India-Pakistan war’: Trump reiterates claim; criticises UN for 'empty words' in UNGA speech

US President Donald Trump reiterated his claim of having ended the “unendable” India-Pakistan conflict and six others, asserting that his efforts helped ease tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Donald Trump also criticised the United Nations for what he said its “empty words”.

Donald Trump said, “In seven months, I ended seven unendable wars. They said they were unendable, some were going for 31 years, one was 36 years. I ended 7 wars, and in all cases they were raging with countless thousands of people being killed.”

He continued, “Cambodia and Thailand, Kosovo and Serbia, Congo and Rwanda, Pakistan and India, Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, Armenia and Azerbaijan.”

Criticising the United Nations, Donald Trump said, “What is the purpose of the United Nations? I’ve always said [the UN] has such tremendous, tremendous potential, but it’s not even coming close to living up to that potential.”

“All they seem to do is write a really strongly worded letter,” he said. “It's empty words, and empty words don't solve war.”

Trump has repeatedly claimed that he has ended seven wars across the world. On September 21, while speaking at the American Cornerstone Institute Founder's Dinner, he again asserted that he played a role in "stopping wars," including between India and Pakistan, and even suggested he should be honoured with the Nobel Prize for "ending seven wars."

Trump lashes out at India, China Donald Trump also criticised European allies, India and China, blaming them for the Ukraine war. He criticised them for continuing to buy oil from Russia, while keeping his remarks on Moscow relatively measured, even as he warned that Washington was prepared to impose unspecified sanctions.

He also called India and China the “primary funders” of the Ukraine war by Russia.

“China and India are the primary funders of the ongoing war by continuing to purchase Russian oil,” Donald Trump said.