Former United States Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Thursday, February 26, appeared before a Republican-led panel to testify on her alleged links with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. While she denied knowing or meeting Jeffrey Epstein, she also called on President Donald Trump to testify about his own connections to the convicted financier.

Hillary Clinton told the congressional committee she had no information about Epstein's crimes, never recalled encountering him, and had never visited his island or flown on his plane, accusing the panel of trying to “protect one public official”.

In her opening statement, Hillary Clinton said that she was horrief when she learned about crimes of Epstein. “It is unfathomable that Mr Epstein initially got a slap on the wrist in 2008 which allowed him to continue his predatory practices for another decade.”

“As I stated in my sworn declaration on January 13, I had no idea about their criminal activities. I do not recall ever encountering Mr Epstein. I never flew on his plane or viisted his island, homes or offices. I have nothing to add to that,” she said.

James Comer, who chairs the committee that will also grill former president Bill Clinton on Friday, said "the purpose of the whole investigations to try to understand many things about Epstein" -- the deceased convicted sex offender.