‘I honestly do wish’: JD Vance hopes Hindu wife Usha will convert to Christianity, gets slammed

United States Vice President JD Vance has been slammed for saying that he hopes his wife, Second Lady Usha Vance, would convert to Christianity. JD Vance was speaking at a Turning Point USA event in University of Mississippi where he made the remarks while addressing a crowd.

When asked about his wife’s religious background, JD Vance said she was raised in a family that wasn’t particularly religious and that the two have had open conversations about how they plan to raise their children.

He added that while Usha often joins him at church, he hopes she will one day see the Christian gospel as he does and convert to Christianity.

“Most Sundays, Usha comes with me to church. Do I hope eventually she is moved by the same thing I was moved by? Yes. I honestly do wish that. I believe in the Christian gospel, and I hope eventually, my wife comes to see it the same way,” Vance said.

He added that if she chooses not to share his faith, it wouldn’t be an issue.

The vice president said, “If she doesn’t, then God says, everybody has free will, so that doesn’t cause a problem for me. That’s something you work out.”

While some people on social media praised JD Vance, hoping that Usha would convert, some pointed at the “hypocrisy”.

One said, “Praying for Usha. Grateful my husband converted a few months after I did. He is now a deacon. An equally yoked marriage is a blessing.”

“There is absolutely nothing wrong with what he said, the problem is with how the crowd would have reacted had he said he was raising his kids anything cut Christian, say under Aisha’s religion,” one user said.

Another pointed that Usha is a “devout Hindu”. “I’ve never heard her say that before she’s, a devout Hindu. it was JD Vance that was agnostic and she encouraged him to follow his faith again.! now he’s trying to convert his wife. That’s the problem with these Abrahamic religions.”

“Lol 😂 Usha Vance is Hindu not agnostic this is not very hard for you to follow. They even had a Vedic Hindu wedding and one of his kids name is Vivek. The biggest hypocrite of them all is JD Vance, which is why he isn’t going for if nominated in 2028.”