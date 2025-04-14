‘I just got here’: Trump blames Biden, Zelensky for Ukraine war again, says ‘working diligently’ to stop the destruction

US President Donald Trump in a recent post on Truth Social, placed the blame for the ongoing war in Ukraine squarely on the shoulders of former President Joe Biden, claiming that the conflict would not have occurred if he were still in office. Trump wrote, "The War between Russia and Ukraine is Biden’s war, not mine. I just got here, and for four years during my term, had no problem in preventing it from happening."

Accusations against Biden and Zelenskyy Trump blamed both Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for their handling of the situation. “President Zelenskyy and Crooked Joe Biden did an absolutely horrible job in allowing this travesty to begin,” Trump said, emphasising that there were many ways the war could have been avoided.

2020 Election In his post, Trump also continued his claims about the 2020 Presidential Election, alleging that if it had not been "rigged," the war in Ukraine would never have happened. He wrote, "If the 2020 Presidential Election was not RIGGED, and it was, in so many ways, that horrible War would never have happened."