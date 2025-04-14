‘I just got here’: Trump blames Biden, Zelensky for Ukraine war again, says ‘working diligently’ to stop the destruction

  • While the war in Ukraine continues to unfold, US President Donald Trump’s post reinforces his narrative that under his leadership, such a conflict would have been avoided, even as he calls for a swift resolution to the crisis.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published14 Apr 2025, 11:21 PM IST
Advertisement
US President Donald Trump blamed former President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for the Russia-Ukraine war, claiming it wouldn’t have happened under his leadership. (Pool via AP)(AP)

US President Donald Trump in a recent post on Truth Social, placed the blame for the ongoing war in Ukraine squarely on the shoulders of former President Joe Biden, claiming that the conflict would not have occurred if he were still in office. Trump wrote, "The War between Russia and Ukraine is Biden’s war, not mine. I just got here, and for four years during my term, had no problem in preventing it from happening."

Advertisement

Accusations against Biden and Zelenskyy

Trump blamed both Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for their handling of the situation. “President Zelenskyy and Crooked Joe Biden did an absolutely horrible job in allowing this travesty to begin,” Trump said, emphasising that there were many ways the war could have been avoided.

2020 Election

In his post, Trump also continued his claims about the 2020 Presidential Election, alleging that if it had not been "rigged," the war in Ukraine would never have happened. He wrote, "If the 2020 Presidential Election was not RIGGED, and it was, in so many ways, that horrible War would never have happened."

Trump’s current focus on ending the war

Despite his critique of the past, Trump expressed a sense of urgency in addressing the ongoing conflict, stating, “Now we have to get it to STOP, AND FAST.” He reiterated his determination to work towards halting the war, claiming that the situation is tragic. “SO SAD!” he concluded.

Advertisement
Also Read | ‘Horrible thing’: Donald Trump after Russia launches fresh attack on Ukraine
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsUs News‘I just got here’: Trump blames Biden, Zelensky for Ukraine war again, says ‘working diligently’ to stop the destruction
First Published:14 Apr 2025, 11:21 PM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App