‘I know great doctors’: Khloe Kardashian details her beauty treatment over the years; salmon sperm facials, Botox, more

Dr Jonny Betteridge praised Khloe Kardashian’s look at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding. The London-based doctor said her feathery pink dress stood out, and she wore it with great confidence.

Khloe Kardashian celebrated her birthday on June 27. She turned 41.

Dr Betteridge noted how Khloe’s appearance had changed over the years. He shared his professional opinion about possible cosmetic procedures she might have undergone.

The doctor suggested she might have had a brow lift, eyelid surgery, nose reshaping, lip fillers, a facelift, neck lift and even a chin implant. He clearly mentioned that these were just guesses based on her recent photos and not confirmed facts.

While Dr Jonny Betteridge’s Instagram post grabbed a lot of eyeballs, Khloe Kardashian was one of the people who responded to it. She commented on the post and clarified how correct the doctor’s guesses were.

Khloe Kardashian said the pictures used in the Instagram post were almost 15 years apart. Khloe openly listed the procedures she has had, which include a nose job by Dr. Raj Kanodia, laser hair removal from SEV Laser and Botox from 7Q Med Spa after treatment after a tumour removal in her cheek.

She also had soft wave laser skin tightening and collagen threads for her neck and chin. She has salmon sperm facials and regular facials, peptides, vitamins and daily skin care. Contrary to popular ideas, salmon sperm facials do not involve raw sperm. Purified and processed DNA fragments are used in the treatment.

Kardashian also mentioned losing 80 pounds slowly, doing regular facials, taking vitamins and using skincare products. She admitted she had fillers in the past. However, she hasn’t used any recently.

According to Khloe, modern beauty treatments offer many non-surgical options. If she chooses surgery in future, she knows trusted doctors.

“In 2025, there are many other things we can do before surgery. But, when it’s time, and if I choose to, I know some great doctors,” she wrote.

Fans react Fans appreciated her honest and confident reply. The entire exchange sparked a discussion about celebrity looks, cosmetic treatments, and body positivity in the age of social media.

“Whatever the case, you look great,” wrote one user while another wrote, “You look amazing..Still look the same with just a little adjustment.”

“I love how open you’re about your transformation journey, goes to show you’re a matured person,” wrote another.