‘I know what I did’—5 statements from Bill Clinton’s defence during Jeffrey Epstein testimony

Former President Bill Clinton told Congress on Friday that he “did nothing wrong” in his association with Jeffrey Epstein and saw no indications of Epstein’s sexual abuse, as he faced hours of questioning from lawmakers about his connections dating back more than 20 years.

In an opening statement shared on social media at the start of the deposition, Clinton said, “I saw nothing, and I did nothing wrong.”

Here are the five statements from Bill Clinton: 1. “First, I had no idea of the crimes Epstein was committing. No matter how many photos you show me, I have two things that at the end of the day matter more than your interpretation of those 20-year-old photos."

2. "I know what I saw, and more importantly, what I didn't see. I know what I did, and more importantly, what I didn't do. I saw nothing, and I did nothing wrong.”

3. “Though my brief acquaintance with Epstein ended years before his crimes came to light, and though I never witnessed during our limited interactions any indication of what was truly going on, I am here to offer what little I know so that it might prevent anything like this from ever happening again.”

4. "But before we start, I have to get personal. You made Hillary come in. She had nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein. Nothing. She has no memory of even meeting him. She neither traveled with him nor visited any of his properties. Whether you subpoenaed 10 people or 10,000, including her was simply not right."

5. “We began this hearing with me raising my hand and taking an oath to tell the truth. But everyone has a responsibility to be honest with those they represent. Whether you raised your right hand or not, each and every one of us owes nothing less than truth and accuracy to the American people.”

Clinton testimony Former President Bill Clinton travelled on Jeffrey Epstein’s plane multiple times in the early 2000s, after leaving office and before Epstein’s 2008 conviction for soliciting prostitution from a minor. Newly released Justice Department documents include photos of Clinton with women whose faces have been redacted.

This undated photo provided by the US Justice Department on December 19, 2025 shows former president Bill Clinton (C) swimming alongside a dark-haired woman who appears to be sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, and an unidentified guest in an undidentified location. The Epstein Files Transparency Act (EFTA) passed by Congress and signed into law by US President Donald Trump mandated the complete release of the Epstein files by December 19, 2025. Victims of Jeffrey Epstein, a wealthy US financier who died in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking underage girls, expressed anger after the cache of records from cases against the late sex offender were released with many pages blacked out and photos censored. (Photo by Handout / US DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE / AFP)

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton testified on Thursday (local time), telling the panel she did not recall ever meeting Jeffrey Epstein and had no information to offer regarding his sex crimes. She also said she was questioned about UFOs and a 2016-era conspiracy theory during her seven-hour session.

The panel’s Republican chairman, Representative James Comer, indicated he plans to question former President Bill Clinton about the Justice Department–released photos. The committee is also expected to ask him about Epstein’s connections to the Clintons’ charitable foundation.

Both Clintons accuse Republicans of conducting a partisan exercise designed to protect Trump from scrutiny, noting that others in the inquiry were allowed to submit written statements rather than testify in person.

Jeffrey Epstein died in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges. His death was officially ruled a suicide.

(With inputs from agencies)