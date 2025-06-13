‘I like Tesla’: Donald Trump warms to Elon Musk after tech billionaire steps back from attacks

United States President Donald Trump, who had previously threatened to remove his red Tesla from the White House amid a feud with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, has now praised the electric car brand. The development comes a day after Elon Musk stepped back from his criticism of Donald Trump, regretting that some of the posts against the US President “went too far”.

“I like Tesla,” Donald Trump said at a White House event targeting California's EV rules.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump Thursday, June 12, signed a resolution that blocks California’s first-in-the-nation rule banning the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035 with the state announcing that it was going to challenge the move.

After nearly a week of attacks on the US President, Elon Musk backtracked on his attacks against Donald Trump, softening his stance and hinting at a possible truce and reconciliation between the two. In a post on X, Elon Musk admitted that some of his remarks about Donald Trump “went too far.”

“I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far,” Elon Musk said.