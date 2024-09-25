‘I love you’, Joe Biden tells Hillary Clinton for defending him in public

President Joe Biden was presented with the 2024 Clinton Global Citizen Award by former first couple Bill and Hillary Clinton.

Livemint
Published25 Sep 2024, 07:30 PM IST
US President Joe Biden (2nd L) displays his Clinton Global Citizen Award with former secretary of state Hillary Clinton (R), First Lady Jill Biden (2nd R) and former president Bill Clinton during the Clinton Global Initiative annual meeting in New York on Sept 23, 2024.
US President Joe Biden (2nd L) displays his Clinton Global Citizen Award with former secretary of state Hillary Clinton (R), First Lady Jill Biden (2nd R) and former president Bill Clinton during the Clinton Global Initiative annual meeting in New York on Sept 23, 2024.(AFP)

US President Joe Biden recently showed his admiration for former first lady and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton after his wife Jill “trapped” him into giving a speech at the Clinton Global Initiative summit in New York City.

On Monday at the summit, President Biden told Hillary that “I love you” for defending him in public.

He was not scheduled to give a speech at the summit, but he appeared there to support his wife before being called to the stage to accept the 2024 Clinton Global Citizen Award.

 

Also Read | Biden to Visit Angola, Germany in First Trip Since Exiting Election

Before proceeding to thank Hillary Clinton and former president Bill Clinton, Biden said: “This is what you call being trapped.”

“Hillary, I want to thank you —and I maybe shouldn’t do this publicly — but thank you personally for the way you have helped me, the way you’ve spoken up for me with such passion. I can’t tell you — you can ask Jill. Anyway, I love you,” he said.

Hillary replied “thank you” as her husband put his arm around her and gave her shoulder a squeeze.

Bill Clinton, as he presented the award, said: “He's provided a playbook for getting things done.”

“We honor him today, not just for what he's accomplished, but for the way he has done it,” said Bill.

Also Read | US President Joe Biden forgets to introduce PM Modi on stage, asks ‘who’s next?’

President Biden also hailed Bill Clinton for his “decency” and “incredible intellect.”

The Clintons had supported Biden after his calamitous debate against former president Donald Trump on June 27.

In a post on social media the next day, Hillary had said: “I’ll be voting Biden.”

Also Read | Biden tells Quad leaders that Beijing is testing region at turbulent moment for Chinese economy

The former first couple stood behind Biden

After the June 27 presidential debate, several Democrat leaders, including former president Barack Obama and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, had pressured Biden to step aside amid questions about his mental acuity.

At the Clinton Global Initiative annual meeting, Jill Biden unveiled a new set of actions to address health inequities faced by women in the United States, plans that include spending at least $500 million annually on women's health research.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Sep 2024, 07:30 PM IST
Business NewsNewsUs News‘I love you’, Joe Biden tells Hillary Clinton for defending him in public

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    161.60
    03:59 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    1.05 (0.65%)

    HDFC Bank

    1,778.85
    03:58 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    10.4 (0.59%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    133.75
    03:52 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    6.45 (5.07%)

    Vedanta

    479.60
    03:59 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    9.35 (1.99%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Eclerx Services

    2,885.00
    03:29 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    157.2 (5.76%)

    HEG

    2,433.55
    03:49 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    123.8 (5.36%)

    Tata Communications

    2,128.25
    03:59 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    104.9 (5.18%)

    Mahindra Lifespace Developers

    574.70
    03:29 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    28.1 (5.14%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,385.00210.00
      Chennai
      76,391.00210.00
      Delhi
      76,543.00210.00
      Kolkata
      76,395.00210.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.