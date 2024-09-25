‘I love you’, Joe Biden tells Hillary Clinton for defending him in public

US President Joe Biden recently showed his admiration for former first lady and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton after his wife Jill “trapped” him into giving a speech at the Clinton Global Initiative summit in New York City.

On Monday at the summit, President Biden told Hillary that “I love you” for defending him in public.

He was not scheduled to give a speech at the summit, but he appeared there to support his wife before being called to the stage to accept the 2024 Clinton Global Citizen Award.

Before proceeding to thank Hillary Clinton and former president Bill Clinton, Biden said: “This is what you call being trapped.”

“Hillary, I want to thank you —and I maybe shouldn’t do this publicly — but thank you personally for the way you have helped me, the way you’ve spoken up for me with such passion. I can’t tell you — you can ask Jill. Anyway, I love you,” he said.

Hillary replied “thank you” as her husband put his arm around her and gave her shoulder a squeeze.

Bill Clinton, as he presented the award, said: “He's provided a playbook for getting things done.”

“We honor him today, not just for what he's accomplished, but for the way he has done it,” said Bill.

President Biden also hailed Bill Clinton for his “decency” and “incredible intellect.”

The Clintons had supported Biden after his calamitous debate against former president Donald Trump on June 27.

In a post on social media the next day, Hillary had said: “I’ll be voting Biden.”

The former first couple stood behind Biden

After the June 27 presidential debate, several Democrat leaders, including former president Barack Obama and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, had pressured Biden to step aside amid questions about his mental acuity.