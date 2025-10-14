‘I might not make heaven’: Trump jokes despite securing Israel-Hamas peace deal

US President Donald Trump offered a playful remark about his afterlife while speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday, as he traveled to Israel for discussions surrounding the historic Israel-Hamas ceasefire.

In a lighthearted exchange with a Fox News reporter, Trump joked about his eternal prospects, saying: “You know, I’m being a little cute. I don’t think there’s anything gonna get me in heaven. I really don’t.”

The comment drew laughter from other journalists on the plane.

Reflecting on his peace deal achievements Trump acknowledged his role in brokering the ceasefire, which facilitated the release of Israeli hostages and eased tensions in the region. He added: “I think I’m not, maybe, heaven-bound. I may be in heaven right now as we fly on Air Force One. I’m not sure I’m gonna be able to make heaven, but I’ve made life a lot better for a lot of people.”

Context of the trip Trump’s remarks came ahead of his arrival in Israel, where he planned to meet lawmakers and assess the impact of the ceasefire agreement. The peace deal has been widely praised by international leaders for helping bring stability to the region after years of conflict.

Trump declares Gaza war over Trump declared the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza over, framing the fragile ceasefire his administration helped broker as an opportunity for lasting peace across the Middle East.

“You’ve won,” Trump told Israel, urging the country to translate battlefield victories into “the ultimate prize of peace and prosperity for the entire Middle East.”

Diverging visions for the future Trump emphasized economic development and regional cooperation as pathways to long-term peace, suggesting that wealthy Arab nations could help fund Gaza’s reconstruction: “The total focus of Gazans must be on restoring the fundamentals of stability, safety, dignity and economic development.”

International pressure and the Gaza conflict Trump acknowledged Israel’s challenges amid global scrutiny but praised its resilience:

“This piece of land is very small… and think of what you’ve done. It’s incredible.”

Netanyahu criticized the international community for succumbing to outside pressure: