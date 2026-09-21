'I was completely fine with it': Patrick Clancy on suicidal thoughts, his children and starting a new family

Patrick Clancy has spoken publicly for the first time since the murder trial of his ex-wife, Lindsay Clancy, ended in a mistrial, opening up about his children, his grief and the mental health struggles he believes preceded their deaths.

Patrick Clancy opened up on 60 minutes Patrick Clancy gave his first televised interview on CBS’ 60 Minutes on 20 September, speaking publicly about the deaths of his three children, his ex-wife Lindsay Clancy’s mental health struggles and the conspiracy theories that have surrounded the case. The interview, conducted by correspondent Ross Douthat, came weeks after a mistrial was declared in Lindsay’s triple-murder case.

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One of the most difficult parts of the interview was Patrick’s account of the months before the January 2023 deaths. He recalled that, in October 2022, Lindsay had gone several nights without sleeping.

Also Read | Mistrial declared in case of Lindsay Clancy who killed her three children

“She came downstairs one morning, and she said, ‘I didn’t sleep at all last night,’” Patrick said. He told her, “That’s awful. And I’ll take the kids to school. You just focus on getting caught up on sleep.”

Asked whether he understood postpartum mental illness at the time, Patrick said he did not.

“I could piece together what it was like to be really, really anxious or depressed, but I didn’t know how to manage a postpartum illness,” he said. “I think mental illness has this ability to be tragically deceptive.”

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He described December as a particularly difficult period for Lindsay, marked by “a huge lack of sleep, deep, deep depression, intrusive thoughts”. She eventually went to hospital.

Patrick also spoke about his youngest child, Callan, who survived for four days after the 24 January attack before dying in his father’s arms. Patrick recalled initially believing that Callan might survive after doctors regained his heartbeat.

“I remember thinking, ‘Just give me one kid and I would raise him the best I could,’” he said. “I would tell him about his brother and sister.”

When he reached the hospital and saw the doctor’s expression, he realised Callan’s prognosis was poor. “I’m so grateful for the four days I had with him,” Patrick said. “I got to hold him, I got to lay down next to him and he died in my arms.”

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Patrick also addressed his decision to forgive Lindsay. He rejected descriptions of her as a “killer mom”, “baby murderer” or “monster”, saying those labels did not reflect his understanding of what happened.

“I believe that it was her mental illness that caused that,” he said. Asked whether Lindsay had ever asked him for forgiveness, Patrick answered, “No. But I gave it to her.”

The interview also touched on the question Patrick has repeatedly faced about whether he could have prevented the tragedy. “I think I did the best I could with what I had at the time,” he said. “And I live with the outcome.”

Patrick revealed that his grief became so overwhelming that he experienced suicidal thoughts. “There was a time I didn’t think I would live to see my 35th birthday,” he said. “And I was completely fine with it.”

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He said he continues to dream about his children and still speaks to them. “I like to believe they do. It’s a way I stay connected to them,” he said when asked whether he believed they helped him.

Patrick also directly addressed online theories accusing him of involvement in his children’s deaths. He called them “deeply harmful to the legacy of my children” and said they were a distraction from what he believes should be the central issue: perinatal mental health.

Testifying during Lindsay’s trial was itself traumatic. Patrick said he suffered a “massive traumatic panic attack” during a break before the 911 call was played in court and was taken to an ambulance. He nevertheless returned because, as he put it, “I want to go back and finish this.”

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Patrick Clancy and his relationship with Dr Rachel Danis Patrick appeared alongside his wife, Dr Rachel Danis, during parts of the interview. Danis said she tries to “take some of the weight from Pat” and to honour his children while allowing him to grieve. The couple are now expecting a child.

“I can’t bring his kids back,” Danis said, “but if I can honour them and allow Pat to grieve but also just honour them in the present, I guess that’s all I can do.”

Patrick said he looks forward to telling their future children about Cora, Dawson and Callan. “I can’t wait to tell them about their brothers and sister,” he said.

Lindsay’s case ended in a mistrial after jurors failed to reach a unanimous verdict. Prosecutors have yet to announce whether she will face a retrial.

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About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.