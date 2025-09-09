‘I wasn’t sure what number you wanted’ — Zuckerberg hot-mic moment caught Trump laughing over $600B Meta US investment

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Monday (September 8) confirmed that his company plans to invest at least $600 billion in the US through 2028, during a White House dinner with President Donald Trump. He noted that the total investment could rise further if AI progress continues to accelerate.

During the announcement, Zuckerberg said: “Oh gosh, I think it's probably gonna be something like... I don't know, at least 600 billion dollars through 2028.”

Trump responded with a laugh: “That's a lot. Thank you, Mark, great to have you.”

Hot-Mic moment sparks attention Shortly after the announcement, a hot-mic moment captured Zuckerberg privately apologizing to Trump:

“Sorry, I wasn't ready. I wasn't sure what number you wanted to go with.”

Zuckerberg later clarified on Threads: “If AI progress keeps accelerating, it's quite possible we'll invest even more than this. I had briefed the President that we're planning to invest $600B+ in the US through '28 and a significantly higher number through the end of the decade. I wasn't sure which number he was asking about, so I just shared the lower number through '28 and clarified with him afterwards.”

High-profile tech gathering The dinner brought together top tech leaders, including Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, OpenAI’s Sam Altman, and Oracle’s Safra Catz. President Trump described the group as:

“The most brilliant people, leading a revolution in business,”

During the event:

Sundar Pichai confirmed Google will invest $250 billion in the US over the next two years.