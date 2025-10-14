'I will stand up to Trump': Maine Gov Janet Mills, who once told President ‘see you in court,’ launches US Senate bid

Maine Governor Janet Mills, who once told President Donald Trump she would see him in court, is now running for the US Senate. The Democratic governor had clashed with Donald Trump at the White House, telling him she would “see him in court” after the President refused to release federal funding to her state over transgender athletes participating in girls and women's sports. She publicly resisted pressure from the President during an audience with him in February.

Speaking with The Associated Press, Janet Mills said, “I'll stand up to Trump, just as I did in February.”

Why Janet Mills launched US Senate bid? Janet Mills announced her Senate run to fight back against Trump’s policies, which she says have reduced food and health care support for children and low-income Americans through the massive tax breaks and spending cuts passed in July.

She is also aiming to unseat five-term Republican Senator Susan Collins, who supported the legislation.

“I think the moment demands a lot more than we’re seeing from Susan Collins. It demands a fighter and someone who will stand up and fight for the future of democracy and fight for the interests of Maine people, just as I have done for my entire career,” she said.

The White House clash with Trump Donald Trump clashed with the Democratic governor of Maine, Janet Mills, over federal funds he threatened to withhold from the state over the state not following the executive orders that bars transgender athletes from participating in girls and women's sports.

The clash happened when Donald Trump was addressing Democratic and Republican governors in the State Dining Room at the White House in February 2025 when he mentioned his recent executive order banning trans athletes from playing women's sports.

He then called on Maine's governor and asked her if the state will comply, prompting Mills to object.

The clash was as follows:

Trump called on maine governor and said, “You better do it because you're not going to get federal funding.”

Confronting Trump, Janet Mills said, “We're going to follow the law, sir. We'll see you in court.”

Trump shot back with, “Enjoy your life after governor because I don't think you'll be an elected official afterwards.”

Later, Janet Mills said her state “will not be intimidated by the President's threats.”