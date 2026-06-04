'I would love to see money out of politics': OpenAI’s Sam Altman rules out political donations for 2026 US elections

OpenAI Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman said he does not plan to contribute financially to this year’s US elections, even as several wealthy figures from Silicon Valley are committing significant sums to influence the midterm contests that will determine control of Congress.

Speaking during a visit to Washington on Wednesday, Altman said he has no intention of personally funding political campaigns. However, he expressed understanding for industry leaders who have chosen to do so, citing what he sees as mounting political and public resistance toward the technology sector.

“You can’t hold us to a different standard than all of our competitors. If they’re trying to use money to gang up on us, we have to be able to fight back,” Altman said after a meeting with Senator Bernie Sanders, a Vermont independent, on Capitol Hill. “But I would love to see the rules across the board change.”

“I would love to see money out of politics in general. I think that’d be a great thing to happen,” he added.

Several influential figures in the artificial intelligence industry have become increasingly active in politics. Among them is Leading the Future, a super political action committee (PAC) supported by OpenAI President Greg Brockman and the co-founders of venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz. The group is working to elect candidates viewed as supportive of AI development while opposing state-level proposals aimed at restricting the technology and limiting data centre expansion.

Public scepticism towards AI grows Their efforts come as public scepticism toward artificial intelligence continues to grow. Surveys indicate that many Americans are increasingly concerned about AI’s potential impact on employment, privacy and environmental sustainability.

OpenAI has sought to draw a clear distinction between itself and Leading the Future. The super PAC has received $25 million in contributions from Brockman and his wife, Anna. In a blog post published Tuesday, OpenAI emphasised that it has no formal connection to the organisation, which advocates for a lighter regulatory approach to AI.

Meanwhile, OpenAI rival Anthropic has backed a different political effort. The company contributed $20 million to Public First Action, a competing super PAC that supports stronger safeguards and stricter oversight of artificial intelligence technologies.

Comments from Senator Bernie Sanders following his meeting with Altman underscored the emerging political divide surrounding AI policy, a debate expected to shape both the November elections and the 2028 presidential race.

“They have $300 million ready to go to take on any member of Congress who objects to what they are doing, and that is bad,” he said. “That Congress has not stood up for the American people in taking on AI is precisely because of the huge amounts of money.”

In an opinion piece published by The New York Times this week, Sanders proposed creating a sovereign wealth fund financed through a one-time 50% tax on shares held by major AI companies. Revenue generated from the levy would then be distributed directly to Americans.

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OpenAI's IPO plans Altman’s Capitol Hill visit comes as OpenAI prepares for a potential initial public offering later this year, a move that could value the company at close to $1 trillion. Rival AI developer Anthropic confidentially filed for an IPO this week after securing funding that valued the company at approximately $965 billion.

During his Washington trip, Altman also held discussions with several senior lawmakers, including Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer. He additionally met with White House officials to discuss the company’s priorities on AI regulation and policy.