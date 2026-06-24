IAEA chief says Iran's nuclear sites will be inspected, Tehran bars access until final deal

The head of the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog said Wednesday that inspectors will eventually gain access to Iran’s uranium enrichment facilities, a critical component of the interim agreement reached between the United States and Iran following last year’s conflict.

Speaking at a news conference at Japan’s Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi expressed confidence that inspections would proceed.

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“I can understand political statements, they are part of the reality,” Grossi said. “But the fundamental thing I would like to remind you and draw your attention to is that there has been a Memorandum of Understanding, signed by both presidents.”

He emphasized that the agreement explicitly requires international oversight of Iran’s nuclear activities.

“The accord says explicitly that the nuclear activities that are going to be carried out with regards to the nuclear material facilities will be supervised by the IAEA — in all letters,” Grossi said.

Tehran rejects immediate access Iran quickly challenged Grossi’s assertion, underscoring ongoing tensions surrounding implementation of the agreement.

Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said any discussion of inspections at enrichment facilities would only occur as part of a final, comprehensive accord.

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“These issues will be reviewed and decided only within the framework of a final agreement and as a result of practical action by the other side to end all sanctions and other measures,” Gharibabadi wrote on X.

He also criticized what he described as external pressure on Tehran.

“You cannot advance the ‘stir up and take over’ policy with media hype,” he added.

Key verification challenge The dispute centers on Iran’s enrichment facilities, which have remained inaccessible to IAEA inspectors since the 12-day war between Israel and Iran in 2025.

The agency has continued monitoring some nuclear installations, including the Bushehr nuclear power plant. However, inspectors have been unable to verify the status of Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium or examine the centrifuge cascades used in the enrichment process.

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Iran maintains that its nuclear program is peaceful and says enrichment activities have not continued since the conflict. Nevertheless, international nonproliferation experts remain concerned that nuclear materials could be moved to undeclared locations without independent verification.

Grossi stressed that inspections are inevitable under the agreement.

“Obviously, to do that, we will have to inspect,” he said. “Whether this happens the day after tomorrow or in one week or in 10 days, it’s important, but not essential. This is going to happen.”

Also Read | Why Iran Is Racing To Lock In Asia's Biggest Oil Customers

Uranium stockpile at center of agreement A central provision of the interim US-Iran deal requires Tehran to reduce the enrichment level of its uranium stockpile through a process known as downblending.

In exchange, Washington has agreed to ease sanctions targeting Iran’s oil sector while both sides work toward a broader agreement within a 60-day negotiating window.

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The arrangement is widely viewed as a temporary confidence-building measure intended to prevent renewed escalation following the 2025 conflict.

New round of talks expected Diplomatic efforts are continuing, with technical-level negotiations expected to resume next week at the Bürgenstock resort in Switzerland.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in the Persian Gulf on Wednesday for a three-country tour aimed at consulting regional partners. His itinerary includes meetings in the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Bahrain as Washington seeks to consolidate support for the emerging agreement.