ICE agent fatally shoots man during immigration operation in Maine, prompting FBI probe and protests

A federal immigration agent fatally shot a 26-year-old Colombian man during an immigration enforcement operation in Biddeford, Maine, on Monday, marking the second fatal shooting involving US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers in less than a week.

The shooting is now under investigation by the FBI and has sparked protests, demands for transparency, and renewed scrutiny of the Trump administration's intensified immigration enforcement campaign.

What happened? The shooting occurred during an ICE operation in Biddeford, a coastal city about 15 miles southwest of Portland.

According to Senator Angus King, who said he spoke with Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, the man attempted to use his vehicle against federal agents before an officer opened fire.

"He was in a vehicle — pulled out in the vehicle, and the term the secretary used was 'weaponized' the vehicle and was shot by an ICE agent," King said.

Authorities have not publicly released the victim's identity. However, advocacy groups identified him as a 26-year-old Colombian national who was legally authorized to work in the United States and possessed a Social Security number.

Photographs from the scene showed a vehicle with apparent bullet holes in its windshield resting against a white SUV with emergency lights activated.

No body cameras worn King said the ICE agents involved were not equipped with body-worn cameras, raising concerns about what evidence will be available during the investigation.

"The question is, what did he do with his vehicle?" King said.

"Were officers threatened? Were the threats rising to the level that justified deadly force? That's what this investigation is all about."

He added that he would continue pushing for a "full, transparent and thorough" investigation.

The FBI is leading the federal investigation, while Maine State Police, the state attorney general's office and the chief medical examiner are also participating.

Advocacy groups demand answers The Maine Immigrants' Rights Coalition and Presente! condemned the shooting, describing it as unacceptable.

"This is devastating, enraging, and unacceptable," the groups said in a joint statement.

They called for authorities to provide the victim's family and the public with a full accounting of what occurred during the encounter.

Protests erupt in Biddeford The shooting prompted demonstrations in Biddeford later Monday.

Around 200 protesters gathered at a local park before marching to the office of Republican Senator Susan Collins, who is seeking reelection this year.

About ten demonstrators entered the building's lobby, chanting slogans including "ICE out!" and "Vote her out!" while demanding greater accountability.

The protest remained peaceful, and no arrests were reported.

Democratic Representative Chellie Pingree, whose congressional district includes Biddeford, criticized the operation.

"More than anything else, I want to know: why are you in Maine?" she said in a video posted on social media.

Second ICE fatal shooting in less than a week The Maine incident comes just six days after another ICE officer fatally shot Lorenzo Salgado Araujo during a traffic stop in Houston.

ICE said Salgado, whom it described as a Mexican national living in the United States illegally, rammed a law enforcement vehicle and attempted to run over an officer before being shot in self-defense. The agency has not publicly released evidence supporting that account.

According to Reuters, the Maine shooting represents at least the ninth death linked to encounters with federal immigration officials since the Trump administration launched its expanded immigration enforcement campaign.

Immigration arrests surge The fatal shooting comes amid an intensified nationwide deportation effort.

Internal ICE data reviewed by Reuters showed arrests in Maine have increased more than fourfold since early June, reaching around 70 arrests per day in early July.