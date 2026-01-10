ICE agent’s cellphone video shows moments before fatal Minneapolis shooting | Watch

Newly released cellphone video recorded by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent Jonathan Ross provides a close-range view of the moments leading up to the fatal shooting of Renee Good in Minneapolis.

The footage first published by conservative outlet Alpha News, was captured on Ross’s personal phone and has become central to the debate surrounding the deadly encounter.

JD Vance defends ICE agent, slams media coverage Vice President JD Vance publicly defended Ross after sharing the video on social media, arguing it shows the officer was in danger and accusing the media of misrepresenting the incident.

“If you want to say this woman's death is a tragedy, that we should pray for her soul as Christians and Americans, then I agree with you,” Vance wrote on X.

“But the media dishonesty about this officer is an all-time moment in shameless press propaganda.”

Vance added that Ross had reason to fear for his life and emphasized law enforcement safety.

“Does he have every right to safety while he's doing his job? Yes,” Vance said.

“If you don't like the immigration policy of the Trump administration, attack me. Leave our law enforcement alone.”

Video shows confrontation before shots fired The video begins with Ross standing in front of a burgundy SUV driven by Good, which was parked perpendicular to the street and blocking traffic. Ross does not speak as he walks across the front of the vehicle toward the driver’s side.

As he approaches, Good is seen with her window down, looking directly at the agent.

“That’s fine dude. I’m not mad at you,” Good says in the video. Ross does not respond.

A reflection in the window shows Ross holding his phone as he continues moving around the vehicle.

Passenger confronts agent The footage captures Becca Good, the passenger and wife of the driver, speaking aggressively to Ross while holding a cellphone close to his face.

“We don’t change our plates every morning, just so you know. This will be the same plate when you come talk to us later,” she says.

She continues: “You wanna come at us? You wanna come at us? I say go get yourself some lunch, big boy.”

Becca Good then attempts to reenter the vehicle but finds the door locked.

Commands, vehicle movement and gunshots Moments later, another officer can be heard shouting at the driver: “Get out of the ... car.”

The video shows Renee Good reversing the SUV and then turning the steering wheel to the right, away from where Ross is standing. As the vehicle moves forward, Ross can be heard yelling “whoa.”

Three gunshots are then heard in rapid succession.

The camera jerks upward toward the sky, making it unclear whether the SUV made direct contact with Ross. Earlier bystander footage suggests the vehicle may have struck or grazed him as it surged forward.

Aftermath captured on audio Although the shooting itself is not visible, the cellphone video records the chaotic aftermath. The SUV barrels forward and the sound of a collision with a parked car is heard.

The camera eventually pans back down toward the street as the crash echoes through the neighborhood.

Investigation ongoing Authorities have not yet released a final determination on whether the vehicle struck Ross before he fired. The video has intensified public debate over use of force, officer safety, and media coverage of law enforcement encounters.

No further official statements have been issued by DHS or Minneapolis authorities as the investigation continues.

Also Read | 2 people shot by Border Patrol agent in Portland amid immigration crackdown