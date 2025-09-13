ICE Agents Shoot Man in Chicago Area as Officer Injured

(Bloomberg) -- A man was shot and killed by a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer Friday during a vehicle stop in the Chicago area, after he dragged the ICE officer while attempting to flee in his car, according to authorities.

The officer sustained multiple injuries and is in stable condition, according to the Department of Homeland Security, which added that the dead man was not in the country legally and resisted arrest.

“He followed his training, used appropriate force, and properly enforced the law to protect the public and law enforcement,” Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said of the shooting, which federal authorities said occurred in Chicago. The Federal Bureau of Investigation said the incident happened in Franklin Park, a suburb of Chicago near O’Hare International Airport.

The incident threatens to inflame tensions between the Trump administration and the state’s Democratic leadership, which have sparred over immigration enforcement and crime. President Donald Trump has frequently attacked Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, who is viewed as a potential presidential candidate for 2028.

Trump, who moved the Washington DC police department under federal control and ordered about 2,000 National Guard troops to patrol the nation’s capital, has threatened similar moves in Chicago to combat crime and enforce his immigration crackdown. DHS announced this month it was launching Operation Midway Blitz, aimed at targeting “criminal illegal aliens” in Chicago and Illinois.

Pritzker said in a social media post that he’s aware of the “troubling incident” in Franklin Park.

(Updates with Pritzker comment in last paragraph.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com