ICE nabs slain Iranian Gen Soleimani's niece who called US ‘Great Satan,' as State Dept ends legal status: ‘Not allow…’

US Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE), on Friday, arrested the niece and grand niece of slain Iranian mastermind Gen. Qasem Soleimani. Taking to X, US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio said the niece, Afshar is "outspoken supporter of the Iranian regime who celebrated attacks on Americans and referred to our country as the “Great Satan.”
Rubio said that this week – he terminated both Afshar and her daughter's legal status and they are now in ICE custody, pending removal from the United States.
“The Trump Administration will not allow our country to become a home for foreign nationals who support anti-American terrorist regimes,” Rubio wrote in his X post.
Qasem Soleimani, who led the IRGC, was killed in a drone strike ordered by President Trump near the Baghdad International Airport in Iraq in 2020.
While living in US, Afshar allegedly promoted Iranian regime propaganda, and celebrated attacks on American soldiers — a report by New York Post mentioned, citing a State Department letter confirming the arrests.
“While living in the United States, she promoted Iranian regime propaganda, celebrated attacks against American soldiers and military facilities in the Middle East, praised the new Iranian Supreme Leader, denounced America as the ‘Great Satan,’ and voiced her unflinching support for the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, a designated terror organization,” read the State Department's letter.
Last month, the State Department reportedly terminated the legal status of Fatemeh Ardeshir-Larjiani, the daughter of former Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran Ali Larjiani.
On 17 March, Iran's security chief Ali Larijani was killed in Israeli strikes targeting senior Iranian leadership, marking a major escalation in US, Israel's joint conflict with Iran.
Reports also suggest that Gholam Reza Soleimani, the head of the Revolutionary Guard's all-volunteer Basij force, was also killed in the same wave of overnight attacks.
Iran launched a barrage of retaliatory strikes after US, Israel jointly attacked the Islamic Republic on Saturday, 28 February. Explosions were reported across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar – among other key Gulf hubs – which are also home to US military bases.
On Saturday, US President Donald Trump issued a “48-hour” ultimatum to Iran, urging the country to make a deal or open up the Strait of Hormuz - a key waterway that connects the rich Persian Gulf to other countries.
In his latest post on TRUTH social media, Trump reminded the Islamic Republic about the warning he had issued ten days ago. “Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT,” he said.
Trump threatened Iran that “time is running out”.
He added, “48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them. Glory be to GOD! President DONALD J. TRUMP”