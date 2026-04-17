Todd Lyons to step down as ICE director in May after leading enforcement expansion: Report

Acting US Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Todd Lyons will step down at the end of May, according to the US Department of Homeland Security.

The agency said Lyons’ departure will take effect on 31 May, marking the end of his tenure leading US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, where he has served in the top role since early 2025, The Washington Post reported.

In a statement, the Department of Homeland Security credited Lyons with overseeing a period of expanded enforcement operations and organisational growth. The agency said that under Lyons's leadership, ICE increased staffing levels, broadened its operational scope, and intensified immigration enforcement efforts nationwide.

Lyons, who has been with ICE for nearly two decades, was appointed acting director during the administration of Donald Trump. His tenure aligned with a renewed federal focus on stricter immigration enforcement policies and increased deportation efforts, the WaPo report said.

According to the agency, Lyons played a key role in implementing those priorities, working to scale up detention capacity and streamline enforcement procedures. Officials say those efforts were aimed at strengthening national security and ensuring compliance with US immigration laws.

However, Lyons’ time in office also coincided with heightened scrutiny of ICE operations.

While the Department of Homeland Security did not directly address specific controversies in its announcement, the agency acknowledged that immigration enforcement remains a highly debated issue. Lyons’ leadership came during a period marked by legal challenges, public protests, and increased attention from lawmakers over ICE tactics and accountability.

The agency maintains that throughout his tenure, Lyons focused on carrying out the administration’s directives while supporting ICE personnel nationwide.

Homeland Security officials say Lyons will remain in his role through the end of May to ensure an orderly transition. The agency has not yet announced who will succeed him as acting director.

The Department of Homeland Security says continuity of operations will be a priority as leadership changes, particularly as immigration policy remains a central issue at the national level.

Lyons’ departure comes at a time when ICE remains a focal point in broader debates over border security, enforcement practices, and federal immigration strategy. The agency notes that its mission will continue uninterrupted as it carries out existing policies and directives.

In its statement, the Department of Homeland Security thanked Lyons for his years of service, highlighting his long career within ICE and his leadership during a critical period for the agency.

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As the end of May approaches, the agency says Lyons will work closely with senior officials to manage the transition and maintain operational stability.