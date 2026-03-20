Chuck Norris, iconic Hollywood action star, dies at 86

Chuck Norris, the martial arts champion who became an iconic action star and led the hit series Walker, Texas Ranger, has died. He was 86.
Norris was hospitalised in Hawaii on Thursday, and his family posted a statement on Friday saying he had died that morning. "While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace," his family said.
Chuck Norris started out as a martial arts champion before Hollywood came calling. He built his name in action films throughout the 1970s and 80s, playing tough, no-nonsense characters who always got the job done.
His big break came when he starred alongside Bruce Lee in Way of the Dragon in 1972. From there, he never looked back. Films like Good Guys Wear Black, An Eye for an Eye and Forced Vengeance established him as a serious action star.
He then took on some of his most memorable roles in Missing in Action, Delta Force and Invasion U.S.A., where he played one-man armies taking on enemies single-handedly.
He also appeared in The Expendables 2 alongside Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger, proving he still had plenty of pulling power even later in his career.
But it was his role as Cordell Walker in Walker, Texas Ranger that truly cemented his place in pop culture. The show ran for nearly a decade from 1993 and was watched by millions every week around the world.
Off screen, Norris became something of a legend in his own right — so much so that the internet spawned an entire genre of jokes in his honour, known as "Chuck Norris facts." Lines like "Chuck Norris doesn't do push-ups, he pushes the Earth down" gave him a second wave of fame with a whole new generation.
He was also known for his Christian faith and his support for various charitable causes throughout his life.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.