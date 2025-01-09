Los Angeles wildfire: A new blaze ignited in the hills overlooking Hollywood Boulevard and its Walk of Fame.

Los Angeles Fire: The iconic Hollywood sign is facing a massive risk as terrifying wildfires, which are out of control, continue to burn around Los Angeles.

The flames ignited after the Sunset Fire are now dangerously close to showbiz landmarks, the symbolic heart of the US film industry.

A new blaze ignited in the hills overlooking Hollywood Boulevard, threatening a host of tourist sites, including the Walk of Fame.

Following the news of the fire to the sign board, social media platforms were flooded with images and videos of Hollywood sign engulfing in fire. However, several social media posts have said that the posts are AI-generated and fake.

Hollywood Bowl, one of the most iconic landmarks and famed concert venue, said that they received evacuation orders.

"Due to the Sunset Fire, we have received evacuation orders and all Hollywood Bowl staff have safely evacuated the premises," said Hollywood Bowl in a post on X.

Hobbit film series star Armitage, told ITV’s Good Morning Britain that he thinks “people concerned about the Hollywood sign", need to think more about those who are caught up in the raging Palisades blaze, reported PA Media.

Several film stars and celebrities have lost their homes in Pacific Palisades, a picturesque neighborhood.

Paris Hilton, a reality TV star, watched her Malibu beach mansion burn down on live television.

Hilton said she was "heartbroken beyond words" to lose her beachfront mansion.

"Sitting with my family, watching the news, and seeing our home in Malibu burn to the ground on live TV is something no one should ever have to experience," she wrote on X.

Billy Crystal lost the Pacific Palisades house where he had lived since 1979. Several celebrities were forced to evacuate their most lavish porperties, including Jamie Lee Curtis, James Woods, Mandy Moore, Mark Hamill and Maria Shriver, reported Reuters.

Over 1 lakh people evacuated Over 1,00,000 people have been ordered to evacuate.

At least six separate wildfires were burning in Los Angeles County on Thursday morning. Three of them were listed as "0% controlled," including the Palisades fire in the west, the Eaton Fire in the east and the smaller Sunset Fire in the Hollywood Hills.