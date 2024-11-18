Iconic New York real estate gem on sale for ₹211 crore: Golden dome-topped 5,777-square-feet penthouse hits market

A luxurious penthouse in New York’s Sohmer Piano Building is on sale for $25 million. Spanning 5,777 square feet, it features five bedrooms, marble bathrooms, and a grand staircase. Its owner plans to use the sale proceeds to fund schools in Mozambique.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated18 Nov 2024, 05:47 PM IST
Iconic New York real estate gem on sale for ₹211 crore: Golden dome-topped penthouse hits market
Iconic New York real estate gem on sale for ₹211 crore: Golden dome-topped penthouse hits market(Flickr/Eden, Janine and Jim)

A stunning penthouse beneath a golden dome in New York City’s Sohmer Piano Building is now selling for $25 million ( 211 crore). The five-bedroom, five-bathroom property crowns the 13-story Beaux-Arts building at 170 Fifth Avenue. It was built in 1898, four years before its famous neighbour, the Flatiron Building.

The building, originally home to the Sohmer Piano Company, was significant in bringing baby grand pianos to market in the 1880s. Its iconic dome, which offers 360-degree city views, has made it a recognisable feature in photographs featuring the Flatiron.

Listed by Sotheby’s, the penthouse spans 5,777 square feet and includes an open kitchen with skylights, marble bathrooms, a private roof deck and a grand spiral staircase.

The cupola, a two-story octagonal space within the dome, is designed as a sitting area with a bar cart.

Since its conversion to a condominium in 2001, the property's only owner, philanthropist Gregory C. Carr, bought it for $7.5 million ( 63 crore per today’s exchange rate) and renovated it extensively. Carr plans to use proceeds from the sale to fund schools and preschools in Mozambique.

Sotheby’s agent, Lawrence Treglia, described the penthouse as a “true old New York piece of property.”

“The cupola is iconic. Whenever you see the Flatiron building (in photographs), it’s always shown on the right-hand side. There’s nothing of this kind in that price bracket,” Treglia told CNN.

Also Read | Boom time for real estate, but where are the workers?

According to Treglia, the primary suite's design and layout evoke the grandeur of the Plaza Hotel.

New York’s architectural legacy

Although less famous than its Flatiron neighbour, the building itself is slim, measuring just 29 feet wide and 120 feet long. Designed by architect Robert Maynicke, it once housed various businesses before being transformed into luxury residences.

With its golden dome and rich history, the penthouse offers buyers a chance to own a piece of New York’s architectural legacy, blending old-world charm with modern luxury.

$1 = 84.42

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:18 Nov 2024, 05:47 PM IST
Iconic New York real estate gem on sale for ₹211 crore: Golden dome-topped 5,777-square-feet penthouse hits market

