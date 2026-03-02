Icy mix expected to snarl commute as weather service issues advisory for Wilmington, NC: ‘Use caution if on the roads’

A wintry combination of snow, sleet, and ice could affect the region Monday morning, the National Weather Service in Wilmington said. The agency has issued a winter weather advisory from 3 a.m. to 11 a.m. on March 2 for Southwest Ohio, Northern Kentucky, and Southeast Indiana, according to a report by Cincinnati.

Forecasters say up to an inch of snow and sleet may accumulate, along with ice buildup of as much as a tenth of an inch. Several schools have already announced delays and closures.

The advisory warns that roads, particularly bridges and overpasses, are expected to become slick and dangerous, potentially disrupting the Monday morning commute, Cincinnati reported.

Warmer, wetter pattern heightens flood risk Starting Tuesday, the area is expected to transition into a milder and wetter weather pattern that will continue through the rest of the week. Periods of rain — possibly accompanied by thunderstorms — are forecast from Tuesday through Saturday. Repeated rounds of rainfall may raise the risk of flooding, the weather service said.

Check weather forecast Monday: A mix of rain, snow, freezing rain, and sleet is expected before 1 p.m., followed by a chance of rain. The high will be near 37 degrees, with an east wind around 7 mph.

Tuesday: Rain is expected, with areas of patchy fog developing between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. The high will be around 60 degrees, with a south wind of 3 to 8 mph. There is a 90% chance of precipitation, with rainfall totals between one-tenth and one-quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Periods of rain will continue, with temperatures dropping to around 53 degrees. Winds from the south at about 5 mph will become calm later in the evening. The chance of rain is 80%, with an additional quarter to half an inch of rainfall possible.

Wednesday: Rain is likely, and thunderstorms may develop after 1 p.m. Skies will remain cloudy, with a high near 68 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70%, with rainfall totals of one-tenth to one-quarter of an inch expected, though heavier amounts are possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night: There is a 40% chance of rain under mostly cloudy skies, with temperatures dropping to around 53 degrees.

Sunday: Rain remains possible, with mostly cloudy conditions and a high near 66 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

