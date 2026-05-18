Idaho air show horror: Jets lock together in sky, plunge to ground, then crash - Video shows seconds from disaster

Idaho air show horror: Hundreds at an air show at the Mountain Home Air Force Base in western Idaho, the United States, watched in horror as two Navy jets entangled in the sky, struggled and then crashed into a fireball and smoke. No deaths were reported as all four occupants of the two jets managed to eject safely before the crash.

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The collision and subsequent crash involved two US Navy EA18-G Growlers from the Electronic Attack Squadron 129 in Whidbey Island, Washington, said Cmdr. Amelia Umayam, spokesperson for Naval Air Forces, U.S. Pacific Fleet.

Idaho air show crash - Video

According to the media reports, the two aircraft were performing an aerial demonstration when the two came in touch and got entangled with each other, resulting in a collision. The four crew members from both jets safely ejected and the crash was under investigation, she said.

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More details are being added