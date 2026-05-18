Idaho air show crash: Two Navy jets collide at Mountain Home Air Force Base, all four crew members eject safely

Emergency crews responded on Sunday (May 17) after two Navy jets collided during an air show at Mountain Home Air Force Base in western Idaho, according to the Associated Press.

The incident occurred during the Gunfighter Skies Air Show near the base, located roughly 50 miles south of Boise.

The news outlet citing Kim Sykes, marketing director for Silver Wings of Idaho, said that all four crew members aboard the aircraft ejected safely before the jets crashed.

Sykes said the crash happened off the base grounds.

“I did not see the crash but saw the smoke afterward,” she told AP.

Officials did not immediately release details regarding injuries or the condition of the crew members.

Base placed on lockdown after collision According to the news outlet, Mountain Home Air Force Base confirmed in a social media statement that the installation was placed on lockdown following the incident.

Emergency responders were dispatched to the area and an investigation was launched.

“Responders were on the scene and an investigation was underway,” the base said, according to AP.

Witness videos show parachutes in the sky Multiple witnesses told AP that the two aircraft collided and crashed during the event.

Videos posted online reportedly showed four parachutes opening in the sky as the planes fell toward the ground near the base.

The footage has not been independently verified.

A person answering calls at the 366th Fighter Wing public affairs office told AP that no additional information was immediately available.

Gunfighter Skies Air Show featured aerial demonstrations Organizers described the Gunfighter Skies Air Show as a showcase of aviation history and modern military capabilities.

The event featured flying demonstrations and parachute jumps throughout the weekend.