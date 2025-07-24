Idaho murders trial: Bryan Kohberger gets life for killing 4 students as family confronts ‘less than human’ | Timeline

Bryan Kohberger, the man who broke into a rental house near the University of Idaho and fatally stabbed four students in late 2022, was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday.

During the court hearing, the victims' families confronted him but received no explanation for his actions or how he chose the home on King Road in the small college town of Moscow, as reported by AP.

Now 30 years old, Kohberger received a life sentence without the possibility of parole for the murders of Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves, and Ethan Chapin.

Earlier this month, he pleaded guilty as part of a plea agreement that spared him the death penalty. He chose not to speak during the sentencing.

Here is a complete timeline: November 2022 On November 13, 2022, at around 4:00 am, four University of Idaho students-Kaylee Goncalves (21), Madison Mogen (21), Xana Kernodle (20), and Ethan Chapin (20) were allegedly stabbed to death in their off-campus residence on King Road in Moscow, Idaho.

Two other roommates who were present in the home survived the attack and eventually found the victims. Authorities secured the crime scene and launched a public appeal for information to aid the investigation, according to reports.

December 30, 2022 Kohberger is taken into custody at his parents’ residence in Monroe County, Pennsylvania. Evidence includes DNA found on a knife sheath at the crime scene, as well as surveillance footage and cell tower data placing him in Idaho around the time of the killings.

January to May 2023 He is extradited to Idaho and formally charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary. In May, a grand jury issues an indictment.

June 2025

On June 30, prosecutors announce that Kohberger has agreed to a plea deal: he will plead guilty in exchange for avoiding the death penalty. The deal includes four life sentences, a 10-year term for burglary, and a waiver of his right to appeal.

July 2025 On July 23, 2025, Kohberger was sentenced in Boise to four consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole, along with an additional 10 years for burglary. He was also ordered to pay $70,000 in fines—$50,000 in total plus $5,000 for each victim.

