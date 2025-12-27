Idaho shooting update: Gunman dead, 3 injured in active shooting incident near Shoshone County Sheriff Office

A nerve-wrecking Idaho shooting incident unfolded on Friday afternoon after a gunman opened fire outside the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) in Idaho. Visuals of heavy police activity in the area are doing the rounds online as SWAT heavily guarded the building in search for the active shooter.

Several witnesses and local residents took to social media to show how multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the situation. Agencies from Idaho, Washington and Montana were spotted at the scene, as per reports. Around 3 people were injured in the incident and the suspect involved has been neutralized.

An officer was shot in the ear, while two women who were sitting in a pick-up truck were hurt, KFOX14 quoted Shoshone County Sheriff William Eddy as saying. According to the cop, all the injured suffered minor injuries.

Mineral County Sheriffs Office shared an update on Facebook about the incident. Suggesting that the gunman was shot dead, the post said, “Sharing an update from Kootenai County Sheriff Office: Shoshone County, Idaho — On December 26, 2025, at approximately 2:40 p.m., law enforcement responded to reports of an active shooter at the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office in Wallace, Idaho. Multiple law enforcement agencies were dispatched to the scene."

After around two-and-a-half-hour long quest for the active shooter, the authorities were able to bring situation under control. The post added, " As of 5:00 p.m., authorities confirmed the threat has been neutralized and there is no ongoing danger to the public. However, officials are asking residents to continue avoiding the area while the investigation remains active.”

Shoshone County Sheriff William Eddy and Kootenai County Sheriff Robert Norris addressed a joint press conference at 6:30 PM on 26 December at the Wallace Inn, located at 100 Front Street in Wallace. KCSO confirmed that there is no ongoing danger to the community but advised the public to avoid the downtown area while the investigation continues.

According to Shoshone News, the owner of Ace Hardware located across the street from the sheriff’s office said that an alleged shooter fired into the business before entering the sheriff’s office.