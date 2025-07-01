Idaho student murders: Kin say they were ‘vaguely’ contacted about Bryan Kohberger's plea deal ‘Not even called...’

The family of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, one of the four Idaho college students allegedly killed by Bryan Kohberger, lamented they were “vaguely” contacted on Friday regarding a potential agreement and were shocked to learn it had been finalised by Sunday.

"The death penalty is merely an illusion in the criminal justice system. When available, it serves as a bargaining tool for the State, and when rarely applied, it’s never enforced due to a highly inefficient appellate process. The notion that someone can plead guilty to a crime and still face years of appellate delays reveals a systemic failure," Goncalves's family, in a statement, said through attorney Shanon Gray following it.

The statement added, "We weren’t even called about the plea; we received an email with a letter attached. That’s how Latah County’s Prosecutor’s Office treats murder victims’ families. Adding insult to injury, they’re rushing the plea, giving families just one day to coordinate and appear at the courthouse for a plea on July 2."

Goncalves' parents reside in Rathdrum, seven hours far. The hearing will take place on Wednesday in Boise after Kohberger sought the shift in venue.

The family expressed concerns about the initial decisions made during the investigation, the strict gag order, and pressure exerted by school officials.

‘Bryan Kohberger has insulated himself’ Kernodle's relatives also criticised the plea deal. Her aunt, Kim Kernodle, told TMZ that the family was strongly against the proposal when Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson's office first brought it up over the weekend.

Edwina Elcox, a Boise defense attorney who mentioned the deal was astonishing, stated, “By taking a plea deal, Bryan Kohberger has insulated himself from a sentence that would require his execution. Only a jury can sentence him to death. Regardless, he will likely spend the rest of his life in prison, without the possibility of ever being in society again.”

“They will not have to go through the stress of a trial and the virtually guaranteed appeal process, in the event Kohberger was convicted at trial. The judge will take his guilty plea and then set a hearing for Kohberger to be sentenced. He can absolutely expect to spend the rest of his life behind bars,” Fox News Digital quoted her as saying.