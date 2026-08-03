Idaho Twin Falls In-N-Out shooter died by suicide after killing three, wounding seven, say police

A gunman opened fire at an In-N-Out eatery in Twin Falls, in the US state of Idaho, on Saturday, killing three people and injuring seven others before taking his own life, local officials confirmed, according to CBS News.

Twin Falls Police Chief Matthew Hicks said on Sunday that the shooter, identified as 24-year-old Chad Williams, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Hicks noted that investigators are attempting to establish the motive behind the attack, adding that the suspect's relatives are assisting law enforcement officers with the ongoing inquiry.

"Their hearts are also broken," Hicks said. Investigators said they are confident the suspect acted alone.

What exactly happened? The incident occurred shortly before 2:30 pm local time, with video footage shared on social media showing bystanders fleeing a retail parking area as several gunshots echoed in the background, CBS News reported.

The video footage captured an individual carrying an object resembling a firearm outside the venue and opening the doors of a stationary saloon car.

"First responders faced what was described as one of the most chaotic situations a law enforcement officer can face in their career," Hicks told journalists on Sunday.

The police chief revealed that an off-duty law enforcement officer, alongside a bystander, confronted Williams and exchanged gunfire with the assailant.

"We believe their actions drove the suspect from the scene, preventing further casualties," Hicks stated.

Hicks confirmed that two of those injured received medical treatment and were discharged from St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center, while two victims remain in critical condition.

Three others are listed as stable, though he cautioned that the figures are "preliminary" and subject to revision.

In-N-Out president Lynsi Snyder confirmed in a statement that a woman staff member was among the fatalities, refraining from releasing her identity but noting she was "taking care of our most important asset — our Customers" when the violence broke out, CBS News reported.

"My heart is broken, my chest is heavy, my eyes burn from the tears I've shed. We lost one of our beautiful Associates tonight," In-N-Out owner Lynsi Snyder said in a statement released early Sunday on social media.

“In-N-Out will be mourning with the families and praying for them as they tread through a very painful season,” Snyder added.

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents arrived at the scene to assist local authorities with the primary inquiry, an FBI spokesperson told CBS News.

The FBI on Sunday encouraged the public to submit images and videos related to the shooting on Saturday in Twin Falls that left seven other people wounded, some critically.

The In-N-Out had opened just about a week earlier, on July 24, as part of the California-based company's recent expansion to Idaho.